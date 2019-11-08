The Best Western Niceville-Eglin Air Force Base has received a big-time upgrade and will have a grand opening ceremony open to the public on Dec. 5.

NICEVILLE — The transition and upgrade are complete for a (sort-of) new signature hotel.

The former Holiday Inn Express made the transition to the Best Western Niceville-Eglin Air Force Base on Sept. 13, and the 87-room hotel at 196 Bayshore Drive will have its grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 5 at 4:30 p.m. The public is invited.

"We are thrilled to be joining the iconic Best Western brand, with its long history of high standards and commitment to quality customer service," said Colleen Smith, director of sales at the Best Western Niceville-Eglin Air Force Base. "Guests visiting our recently updated hotel will appreciate the service and amenities we offer."

Those amenities include an outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, space for meetings and events, a business center and complimentary breakfasts.

Smith said there are special group rates and corporate discounts that can be accessed by contacting the hotel directly.

The former Holiday Inn Express was in that same location for almost 20 years, and is one of four hotel options along John Sims Parkway, along with Comfort Suites, Quality Inn and a brand-new Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 410 W. John Sims Parkway.

Rooms at the new Best Western were available Thursday afternoon for the Thanksgiving holiday beginning at a median price of $85 on travel websites Expedia, Priceline and Hotels.com.