New Farm & Fire Southern Pizzeria in Santa Rosa Beach also has its own “Speakeasy” bar with hand-crafted cocktails.

SANTA ROSA BEACH — One of the area’s elite restaurateurs has a new offering in Santa Rosa Beach.

Chef Jim Shirley opened Farm & Fire Southern Pizzeria last week in South Walton, adding to an impressive portfolio of restaurants in the area, including The Meltdown on 30A in Seaside, Baytowne Provisions in Destin and The Bay, also in Santa Rosa Beach.

Farm & Fire uses “The Fire” – coal-fired ovens – to cook pizza meatballs and whole fish, combined with market items like salads, charcuterie and desserts with a Speakeasy bar for hand-crafted cocktails.

“(Farm & Fire) is Coastal Industrial with a nod toward vintage,” Farm & Fire media coordinator Jill Tanner said in a press release. “The Speakeasy is cutting edge, classic, and creative and includes a vintage shuffleboard table. The structure was originally built from the pylons of an old drawbridge, but has since been freshened up with some unique touches."

Those touches include the view – a glass wall looking out over white sand beaches and the bay.

Farm & Fire Southern Pizzeria is located at 224200 U.S. Highway 31 in Santa Rosa Beach – directly above North Beach Tortilla Co. – and the kitchen is open Wednesday-Sunday from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. with the Speakeasy open until 10 p.m.