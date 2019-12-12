Several businesses have felt major financial impacts from the ongoing construction and delays on U.S. Highway 98 in Destin, including a car wash that had its entrances turned into dirt roads.

DESTIN — In 2016, there wasn’t a more lucrative location for the Tuffy Tire & Auto Service chain than the one just off of U.S. Highway 98 in Destin.

Out of approximately 175 locations in 20 states, the one at 4604 Opa Locka Lane was the company’s top spot. The No. 1 earner.

Three years later, it’s a much different story for Tuffy, which has become heavily invested in the area, with six locations along the Panhandle.

The Destin spot now isn’t even in the chain’s top 20 locations — a direct result of ongoing construction to widen U.S. Highway 98 that began in 2017 and had its finish date pushed back from late 2019 to spring 2020 several months ago.

“It’s been a gut punch,” said Tuffy Chief Operating Officer Jeff Denney. “We’ve experienced a precipitous drop-off and that’s not been because of the operation, it’s been because people find it really difficult to get to us.

“We understand that it’s a very large project, but (the delay) kind of added to the pain a little bit. There’s so much anticipation into completing the project and anticipation of returning to normal, or to what life used to be like. We just know what everybody else knows, that it was supposed to be done and then it was delayed.”

In October, the project’s construction team added 96 contract days to the original contract to install another turn lane into the Emerald Grande parking lot, and a blinking sign on the Marler Bridge to warn oncoming drivers of signals ahead and stopped traffic.

The total additional costs pushed the project’s total price tag from $4.6 million to $4.75 million, according to Florida Department of Transportation District 3 spokeswoman Tanya Branton.

To kickstart business, Tuffy General Manager James McPherson even recently sent out an e-mail offering fellow Destin Chamber of Commerce members one free oil change and several other discounts if they contacted the store directly via e-mail or by phone call — an unusual step for a spot that was once No. 1 in the country in sales.

McPherson and Denney are being proactive in their approach to get people into their store, which they anticipate will receive a boost when the lanes are scheduled to change on Dec. 15.

Having paved roads will be a big step up — at one point the entrance to Tuffy’s required you to go over a “dirt hill” according to Denney.

“We hope that the transition (on Dec. 15) starts to mitigate some of the losses and we start to see some returning guests,” he said. “The message we really want to convey is that we’re invested in the community, long term and we have a large footprint off U.S. 98 that’s important to us. We’re committed to continuing our operations in the Panhandle.”

The struggles for Tuffy could have been worse. They could have found themselves in a situation akin to the Destin Car Wash, at 4627 Opa-Locka Lane.

As construction began on U.S. 98 in 2017, co-owners Ken and Connie Babb, who bought the business in 2006, received no word from the state or construction companies on what it might entail, other than what they could discern themselves; that it was a large project that would take a long time.

Imagine their surprise when the entrance and exit to their business went from being paved to being dirt. No plastic or hard rubber mats or even wooden planks. Just dirt.

See the problem? Who wants to get their car washed and the first thing they do is drive on some dirt?

“The day we first saw the dirt was the day we found out,” Connie Babb said. “It began to click pretty quickly that this was not going to be a good thing for us … most of the time when people leave a car wash they don’t dry their car completely before they leave. So if (the vehicle) is wet at all, and any dirt kicks up, it will get on there.

“I don’t know if (construction crews) assumed we’d know that kind of thing was something they’d do, but we’ll be glad when it’s all done. Now that we have the entrance to the side street paved and the car wash paved, hopefully things will get pretty better, but it was dirt for about a year or so and that ended up being a pretty bad thing for us.”