The store has reopened in a new location at 635 W. 23rd St., in the same plaza as Walmart and Big Lots.

PANAMA CITY — Since the Panama City Mall has closed due to Hurricane Michael, some stores have shut down and haven’t reopened in other locations.

Hibbett Sports is an exception.

The store has reopened in a new location at 635 W. 23rd St., in the same plaza as Walmart and Big Lots. Up until its opening a few weeks ago, the only options for customers was in the plaza next to Walmart in Callaway.

Store Manager Donique Wray had to make a transition from the Hibbett store in Fort Walton Beach.

"I’m not from here, so I’ve been trying to gauge the needs in the area," Wray said. "Since we’ve reopened though, the customers have been extremely excited now that there is a store close by to get good quality shoes and other merchandise."

The store reopened a couple weeks before Christmas and has used different avenues to attract their customer base.

"We did gift card giveaways and we did raffles," Wray said. "We got help from radio stations like Big Boi (99.3 The Beat) to help with the raffles."

Even though they had just opened up, the store was cleaned out Christmas Eve. Since then, they’ve tried to recover from the holiday shopping crush.

For Wray, the most difficult part about the transition has been the hiring process.

"I thought with the store reopening that a lot of people would be excited and want to apply," Wray said. "We just haven’t gotten a lot of applications since reopening and I haven’t been able to interview a lot of people."

According to Wray, there isn’t a set number of employees she is looking to hire, but Hibbett is accepting applications every day. The store will interview weekly.

"Now that the holiday rush is over and things have slowed down, we can focus on hiring more people," Wray said.