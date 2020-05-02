Florida is a state that has large number of elderly people and VITAS wants to expand its market into other areas of Florida.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Panama City News Herald.



PANAMA CITY — VITAS Healthcare is opening up a new office in the SunTrust building in downtown Panama City in June.

VITAS was established in 1978 that is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Since it was established, VITAS has cared for more than 1.5 million patients nationally.

Florida is a state that has large number of elderly people and VITAS wants to expand its market into other areas of Florida.

“Hospice programs in Florida are driven by state-issued certificates of need that are based on health care gaps in specific geographic groups,” said Terry Holacek, vice president of operations for VITAS Healthcare. “The Panhandle has been identified by the state (Florida) as an underserved area hospice care, especially care in patients’ home.”

The company is actively hiring various of positions for the Panama City office. It is important to them to find nurses, social workers, chaplains, and support staff who are from the community. According to Holacek, candiates are expressing a desire to work closer to home in the wake of Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He believes people are attracted to values of the company. One of their important values is that patients and families comes first.

The ongoing pandemic has encouraged VITAS to spread its market into areas of need.

“With COVID-19, we’re already seeing that more and more people want to receive healthcare in their home because of the risks associated with care in facilities or similar locations,” said Holacek. “The majority of care we provide already occurs in patients’ homes, and that demand will only increase, not only in Northern Florida but throughout the US.”

VITAS Healthcare wants to help the community continue to rebuild after Hurricane Michael. They’ve already identified a need to support local agencies and provide scholarships for students at Gulf Coast State College.

Anybody who is interested in a career with VITAS Healthcare can visit VITAS.com/PanamaCity.