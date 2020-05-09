If the application is approved, it will be combined with another $1.5 million in port authority funds to complete site work and other infrastructure improvements at the Port Panama City’s Intermodal Distribution Center.

PANAMA CITY — The Panama City Port Authority got support from Bay County Commission Tuesday for a $3 million grant application to the Triumph Gulf Coast board.

If the application is approved, it will be combined with another $1.5 million in port authority funds to complete site work and other infrastructure improvements at the Port Panama City’s Intermodal Distribution Center.

The Triumph board oversees settlement money from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster.

“The more space we can get out there, the more businesses we can bring in,” said Tommy Hamm, Bay County commissioner. “The idea of the county getting behind it is that Triumph sees it as a priority for our county.”

Since the port authority has been working with the city of Panama City and the Florida Department of Transportation, $15 million has been invested into the development of the Intermodal Distribution Center. Currently this development has a 70,000 square-foot FedEx ground distribution center and a 250,000 square-foot distribution warehouse occupied by two tenants.

One of the tenants is providing a critical logistics service to Trane and the other tenant is setting up a U.S. distribution for kitchen cabinets produced by a company in Mexico.

The $3 million being sought from Triumph Gulf Coast is to assist in a 1,250-foot extension of the entrance road (Commerce Boulevard) with utilities, and to complete the site improvements needed to make another 45 acres shovel ready.

Wayne Stubbs, executive director of the port authority, said he thinks it’s a good investment economically.

“There’s not many industrial sites in Bay County to keep expanding,” Stubbs said. “It’s hard to get your money back because you have to offer companies incentives to come in, so it’s kind of a community effort.”

According to Stubbs, the support from the county is imperative because Triumph Gulf Coast has a rule they go by that they don’t consider grants unless the county supports it. With their support, Stubbs said he feels like it should give them a good chance to secure the grant money.

The full application was submitted to Triumph Gulf Coast last Thursday and the board had its monthly meeting the day after. According to Stubbs, the board acknowledged the grant application and would come up with a decision in its meeting next month.