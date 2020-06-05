The first round of store closing sales is expected to begin next Friday and could take 10 to 16 weeks to complete, according to Plano, Texas-based J.C. Penney.

MARY ESTHER — The J.C. Penney store at the Santa Rosa Mall is one of 154 stores the bankrupted company plans to permanently close this summer.

The first round of store closing sales is expected to begin next Friday and could take 10 to 16 weeks to complete, according to Plano, Texas-based J.C. Penney.

“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of J.C. Penney, said Thursday in a prepared statement.

“We will remain one of the nation’s largest apparel and home retailers as we continue to operate a majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want,” she said. “As of June 4, 2020, we have reopened nearly 500 stores since government officials have eased COVID-19 restrictions and we look forward to opening more.”

J.C. Penney had about 860 stores when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on May 15, according to a story at cnbc.com.

The store at the Santa Rosa Mall is one of nine in Florida that the company plans to permanently close this summer.

Kori Burton, property manager at the mall, referred questions about the local store closure and related issues to the mall’s Chicago-based management company, Jones Lang LaSalle. Information from the company could not immediately be obtained on Friday.

With the closure of J.C. Penney, the mall’s largest tenant will be Dillard’s.

The former Belk store on the northwest part of the mall closed in early 2014. That portion of the mall later was demolished, making room for the future Renaissance Santa Rosa Apartments development.

Developers broke ground on the 229-unit development last September. The apartments represent a joint venture between Rea Ventures Group of Atlanta, New York-based Hill Property Partners the mall’s owner, New York-based Radiant Partners.

The development could be completed in the first quarter of 2021, Breck Kean, vice president of development for Rea Ventures Group, said Friday.

A Sears store at the mall closed in late 2018.