PANAMA CITY BEACH — In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, summertime gas prices in Florida are the lowest they’ve been in about 15 years.

While that might be the true, gas prices continue to rise as coronavirus restrictions loosen, said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman for Florida.

“With the state beginning to reopen, people are returning to the roads,” Jenkins added. “The demand for gasoline has increased over the past several weeks, and that increased demand is driving up the price.”

Across Florida, the average price for a gallon of gas on Wednesday was just a half cent below $2. In Panama City and Panama City Beach, it was $1.98.

When asked if he expects prices to skyrocket over the next few months, Jenkins said it’s hard to “determine a long-term forecast” because of how easily they fluctuate.

For James Blagg, a Panama City resident, it’s nice to see cheaper-than-usual gas prices, but unfortunate that they had to come by way of a pandemic.

“I think it’s great ... but I (also) hate that it’s because of corona,” he said.

Blagg added that he noticed an almost instant uptick in prices at local stations after regulations began to ease.

“When the government says ’lets socialize,’ they inflated real quick,” he added. “I come (to the gas station) almost every morning, and I’ve watched those gas prices (go up) over the last month,” he said.

In total, there was a more than 70-cent dip in the state-wide average price for a gallon of gas since the virus first made headlines earlier this year.

“Since May, we’ve seen kind of a slow increase (in prices), and in just the past week, we’ve seen an increase of about 10 cents,” Jenkins said.

