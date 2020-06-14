Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa recently received a coveted Award of Excellence in the 2019 Hilton Hotels and Resorts Brand Awards, an annual recognition celebrating the outstanding accomplishments of Hilton Hotels around the world.

As an award recipient, Hilton Sandestin has demonstrated the highest level of quality and service across the brand in its division, spanning all of North, South and Central America. The criteria to win this award includes the resort’s Overall Guest Experience, Overall Guest Service, and Quality Assurance Scores. Out of 150 Hilton-branded hotels with more than 500 rooms, Hilton Sandestin Beach is one of just five properties in the Americas to win this prestigious distinction.

“Winning this Award of Excellence is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our incredible team and sends a reassuring message to everyone who is beginning to travel again amid these uncertain times,” said resort General Manager Gary Brielmayer. “As we welcome our loyal guests back, they can be certain our award-winning standard of excellence extends to their personal well-being and the extraordinary measures we’re taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests and hard-working staff.”

In the wake of global impacts from COVID-19, Hilton Sandestin is seeing a gradual return of guests as the state of Florida executes its recovery plan. Extensive new cleaning protocols and safety guidelines have been introduced at the resort to ensure the highest level of guest and employee health and welfare. In accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and Florida Department of Health (FDOH), the team at Hilton Sandestin has taken additional precautions, including the implementation of social distancing and directional signage throughout the property; installing multiple sanitation stations in public spaces; adjusting outdoor seating along the pool deck to facilitate social distancing standards; increasing daily sanitation of all elevators and public spaces; and operating all restaurants in accordance with capacity limits per state order.

During the hotel’s April closure, Hilton Sandestin also removed and disinfected all guest room mattresses, including bunk beds; sanitized all guest room linens; cleaned all outdoor seating on each private balcony; and more. Moving forward, all guest rooms will continue to be cleaned and disinfected using commercial grade cleaning solutions and products between guest stays, focusing on frequently touched objects.

