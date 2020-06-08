Parking passes can be obtained online at www.cityofdestin.com/annualpass, or at City Hall between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

DESTIN — In the city’s beachside parking program that starts July 1, Destin residents will be able to use parking passes to park for free along local beaches while residents without a pass, along with nonresidents, will be charged to park.

Full-time city residents became eligible on Monday to receive up to two annual passes per household so they can park without being charged at the paid parking spots along busy Scenic Highway 98 in Crystal Beach and Gulf Shore Drive in Holiday Isle.

There will be 87 spaces on Scenic Highway 98 and 70 spaces on Gulf Shore Drive leading up to Norriego Point.

Parking passes can be obtained online at www.cityofdestin.com/annualpass, or at City Hall between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Residents must provide a valid driver license showing Destin residency, as well as their vehicle tag and registration information.

Starting next month, residents without a pass, as well as nonresidents, will have to download the city’s existing paid parking app, "Passport Parking," and pay a rate of $5 per five hours.

The beachside parking spots will be available between 3 a.m. and 11 p.m.

All disabled drivers will be able to park for free in any of the paid parking spaces.

City employees will be installing parking program signs next to many of the spaces over the next couple of weeks, Deputy City Manager Webb Warren said Monday.

Destin officials plan to use revenue from the parking fees to help pay for various parking upgrades.

Not everyone, however, agrees with charging non-Destin residents for the beachside parking.

In recent weeks, for example, some residents who live in Okaloosa County but outside of Destin have complained on social media that they shouldn’t have to pay to visit Destin’s beaches.

Other local residents, such as Michele Seitz, who has lived on Okaloosa Island for more than 40 years, say they have no reason to visit Destin’s beaches.

"We go to Destin to eat or to visit PetSmart or something like that, but not for the beaches because of the crowds," Seitz said Monday. "We’ve got our beaches here. On occasion, we might ride our boat down and go to (the portion of Choctawhatchee Bay next to Destin), but not to the beaches, because of the traffic and the hassles."

Several Destin City Council members recently voiced opposition to the city’s beachside parking program.

Councilman Chatham Morgan made a motion at the June 1 council meeting to delay the program indefinitely, instead of letting it begin next month.

"I’ve never supported the beach parking" program, Morgan said. "I just think it’s too much to ask of Destin residents, even if we provide them free parking. It’s just, at a time when people are economically hurting…and we don’t have enough (public) beach, I think (charging for parking) is an insult to injury."

In response to a question from Councilman Rodney Braden, city Code Compliance Manager Joey Forgione said more than 50% of the vehicles that park next to the beaches in Destin are from outside of Florida.

But in the paid parking program, "You’re charging them for less-than-ample beach access that’s not enjoyable anyway," Morgan said.

Councilman Parker Destin said he thinks the best way to solve the city’s beachside parking woes is to find ways to fund the acquisition of more parcels for parking.

Councilman Skip Overdier’s substitute motion to start the overall beachside program on July 1, however, was approved in a 4-3 vote. Morgan, Destin and Councilman Cyron Marler cast the "no" votes.