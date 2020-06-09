“No animal shall be permitted to bark, bay, cry, whine or howl or make any other noise continuously and/or incessantly in an excessive, habitual or untimely fashion for such a duration that it annoys or disturbs a reasonable person of normal sensitivities residing in or occupying premises in close proximity to the premises on which the animal is located.”

DESTIN — After the COVID-19 pandemic began earlier this year, many Destin residents began raising chickens as a way of being more self-sufficient, City Councilman Chatham Morgan said recently.

“I certainly admire that,” Morgan said at last week’s council meeting. “As a restaurant guy, I think it’s important to know where your food comes from, and if it comes from your backyard, even better.”

But, he said, while roosters were allowed in Destin when he was growing up, at some point a new city rule essentially outlawed the adult male chickens.

The city does not have specific regulations pertaining to roosters, hens or chicks.

At the council meeting, however, Morgan made reference to the “public nuisance” part of the “animals” section of the city’s code of ordinances.

This section states, “No animal shall be permitted to bark, bay, cry, whine or howl or make any other noise continuously and/or incessantly in an excessive, habitual or untimely fashion for such a duration that it annoys or disturbs a reasonable person of normal sensitivities residing in or occupying premises in close proximity to the premises on which the animal is located.”

At the council session, Morgan received support from most of his fellow councilmen to potentially amend the code of ordinances and exclude roosters from being considered a public nuisance.

Such action is expected to be voted on at upcoming meetings. Any ordinance change would require two public hearings.

“The benefit of roosters: They fertilize eggs,” Morgan said. “They offer protection when there’s trouble brewing in your yard, similar to a guard dog. They’re nature’s alarm clock. It’s also symbolic: Destin’s kind of a blue-collar place. You know — get up early and go to work.”

He added that a rooster provides “harmony” to a flock of chickens.

“A flock without a rooster will be a flock of dispute,” Morgan said. “Without a rooster, the hens can fight each other.”

Besides excluding roosters from being considered a public nuisance, the council soon could formally authorize a change in the code of ordinances to make it unlawful and a civil infraction for any rooster to “provoke” another animal or human without first being incited.

“There are bad roosters,” Morgan said.

Councilman Parker Destin seconded Morgan’s motion that would make it easier for residents to have roosters.

“I think if it’s good enough for Key West, I think it would be good enough for us,” Destin said.

Councilman Cyron Marler remembered a lady who long ago lived across the street from Destin Elementary School, raised chickens and sold the eggs.

“To me, there’s nothing wrong with it,” Marler said. “Animal husbandry is still performed. Like (Morgan) said, your best food is going to come from your own backyard. So I have no problem supporting this (motion), as long as the neighbors know that they’re going to get a good alarm clock.”

Councilman Rodney Braden said he once lived behind a house that had a rooster. He hated that bird, he said with a laugh.

Morgan again noted the existence of “bad roosters.”

“So if he starts crowing before 7 a.m., he’s a bad rooster?” Braden asked.

Morgan jokingly said that description would fit a rooster that “crows before 5:30 a.m., five days in a row for two weeks straight.”

Roosters are not allowed in unincorporated Okaloosa County, but chickens are permitted in certain zoning districts of the county, according to Destin officials.

The Destin City Council meets regularly at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month in the City Hall Annex.