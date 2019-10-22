Barktoberfest Dog Social

Dog-Harmony presents Barktoberfest, a doggie social and fundraising event, from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 24 at Grand Park in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. Judging for the best “Pet & Parent Matching Costume” Contest will take place during the event with the prize-winning duo announced at 6:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy light bites, libations, and raffle drawings. This event is free and open to the public.

Halloween Haunt

It's that "spooktacular" time of year and Destin Commons is ready with the highly anticipated free Halloween Haunt from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25 with creepy crafts, fantasy face painting, photo booth, trick-or-treating, and a costume contest. Bring the children (ages 2 to 12) and dogs, dressed in their bewitching best for the costume contest. Children can go trick-or-treating in a safe and friendly environment at participating stores.

Pumpkinpalooza – Friday Night Frights

Join HarborWalk Village for a spooky showing of the Halloween classic The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 on the HarborWalk Main Stage. Donations from the weekend will go to Hurricane Michael Relief.

Splash or Treat at GulfScarium

Halloween festivities begin from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Gulfarium on Okaloosa Island. Kids in costume, age 12 and under, receive free admission (limit of two free kids per adult). Trick-or-treat for candy around the park, jump in the bounce-house, locate the skeletons the annual skeleton scavenger hunt, and more. Fun continues Oct. 31 with an after-hours experience from 4-6 p.m. During this time, all adults are free. Children in costume, ages 3-12. will receive admission into the park for only $5. Trick-or-treat around the park, and celebrate GulfScarium with an evening dolphin show, as well as a sea lion show. Visit gulfarium.com/halloween to see the event schedules.

Harvest Market

The 18th Annual Rosemary Beach Harvest Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 on the East Lawn. More than 40 local, regional and national artists will be on site throughout the day in a variety of media. Proceeds from vendor entries will go to local and regional charities. Other activities throughout the day include The Haunted Cemetery, Boo-celebration/costume contest, and merchant trick-or-treat. All activities are free and open to the public.

Pumpkinpalooza – Booze & Boo's Bingo Pub Crawl

"When witches go riding, and black cats are seen. The moon laughs and whispers, 'tis near Halloween." An evening of revelry, killer drink specials and fun awaits from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 26 at HarborWalk Village. Enjoy a bingo-style pub crawl featuring craft cocktails and frighteningly good food from Village restaurants, live music by Tyler Livingston and an adult costume contest at Coyote Ugly to end the night. Starting at 7 p.m., 300 free Pub Crawl Bingo Cards will be given to the first ghouls and goblins to arrive. Complete a Bingo Row and turn your completed card in at the HarborWalk Village stage by 9:30 p.m. to win raffle prizes. Registration for the Coyote Ugly costume contest begins at 10 p.m. Donations from the weekend will go to Hurricane Michael Relief.

Pumpkinpalooza – Spook Street

Have a Spooktacular time celebrating Halloween on the Harbor from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 27 at HarborWalk Village. This family-friendly event kicks off with a scavenger hunt and free kid's activities. The first 200 to arrive will receive scavenger hunt cards. Village merchants will be providing goodies galore. Visit each shop and restaurant for a treat. Costume contest registration begins at 6 p.m. Contest begins at 6:30 p.m. Categories include Kids 0-4, 5-9, 10-12 as well as pets and families. The evening ends with a boo-ming fireworks display over the harbor. Donations from the weekend will go to Hurricane Michael Relief.

Fall Festival

The City of Destin's 19th Annual Fall Festival will be held from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Destin Community Center. Please bring one non-perishable food item for admission. There will be booths with games and activities, a cakewalk, a costume contest, a spacewalk/slide, a jack-o-lantern contest, and food for sale. Tickets for games and food will be on sale for 4/$1 or 20/$5, with most games costing one ticket. Registration for the costume contest is 5-6 p.m. Call 654-5184.

Jack-O-Lantern Contest

The City of Destin's 19th Annual Fall Festival Jack-O-Lantern Contest will be held Oct. 28 at the Destin Community Center. All carved pumpkins are to be dropped off before 3 p.m. and will be judged that same day. First through third place prizes will be awarded in these categories: scariest, funniest, and most original. The pumpkins will be lit and on display at the City of Destin's Fall Festival. All pumpkins not picked up by 8 p.m. Oct. 29 will be discarded. Call 654-5184.

Halloween on the Harbor

Wear your costume and join Rodeo captains, anglers, Rodeo judges, Miss Destin and staff to be a part of the largest Halloween Party in Destin Oct. 31. Fun night at the Rodeo ends with a bang as A.J.'s sponsors the Rodeo/Halloween Fireworks Finale.

Halloween Dinner Cruise

What better way to celebrate Halloween than on a yacht? There are no tricks, only treats aboard this dinner cruise from 7-10 p.m. on Halloween Night filled with live music, a chef-prepared menu, and a costume contest. Arrive dressed to impress, the costume contest winner will win four tickets for any future Dinner Cruise aboard Solaris. The 125-foot Solaris yacht is docked at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort in Northwest Florida. Reservations required at www.SunQuestCruises.com or call 650-2519.

Annual Witch Ride

The Witches of South Walton will host the 16th Annual Witch Ride Oct. 31 to support the mission of local nonprofit, the Children's Volunteer Health Network. Those participating can bring their own bike or rent one from a bike rental partner. Be at Gulf Place Amphitheater by 6 a.m. and the ride begins at 7 a.m. The ride will be followed by brunch, auction and contests for Best Dress, Most Witchy Cackle and Best Broom (bike). Advanced registration is $50 at www.WitchRide.com,​ or to learn more about the Witches at www.WitchesOfSouthWalton.com​.

Zombie Stomp: The Bay restaurant in South Walton will hold its Sixth Annual Halloween Zombie Stomp from 5-10 p.m. Oct. 31. Adults are invited to join the costume contest during the night anytime from 7-10 p.m. The winner of the costume contest will take home $500. There will also be second and third place prizes. Judges will announce all the winners around 10 (must be present to win). Guests will dance the night away on the beach with DJ 30A and hop in the photo booth to commemorate the scariest night of the year.

Silver Sands Brews Up Halloween Fun

Ghouls and gals are invited to celebrate Halloween at Silver Sands Premium Outlets from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Costumed kids and accompanying adults can visit participating stores displaying a special Jack-O-Lantern sign in the window to trick-or-treat for crave-worthy candy and goodies. As an extra special treat, the first 50 children to visit Guest Services, located down the breezeway between kate spade new york and Vera Bradley, will receive a free goodie bag.

Trick or Treat Street

Calling all ghouls, ghosts, and goblins to the Village of Baytowne Wharf for a spooktacular extravaganza from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick or Treat through the Village streets and visit merchants for a treat. Steve Hall will play frightenly good tunes on the main stage, enjoy crafts and balloon animals. Be sure to stop by Coconut Kidz for free face painting and to enter their Costume Contest. A spooky fireworks display ends the night at 8 p.m.

Halloween on the BOOlevard

Hosted by Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, families and kids are invited to trick or treat throughout Grand Boulevard's Town Center at “Halloween on the BOOlevard from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31.

Tricks & Treasures at The Boardwalk

The Fourth annual “Tricks & Treasures at The Boardwalk” features loads of candy stops for the kids complete with an interactive pirate map that leads to the surprise treasure. The free family event includes a Pirate Show from Capt. Davy & The Crossbones, Trick-or-treating throughout the Boardwalk, Treasure Map Game, Kids and Adult Costume Contests, Food & Drink Specials, Carnival Games with Prizes, Inflatable Putt-Putt Golf Course, kids eat free at Boardwalk Restaurants. Pick up "Kids Eat Free" ticket at event check-in. Fireworks show at 8 p.m. on rge Gulf.