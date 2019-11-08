It's the most wonderful time of the year and Santa is back to celebrate the Christmas season in this holiday tradition.

On Friday, Nov. 22, from 6-8 p.m. Old Saint Nick returns to Destin Commons to light the Christmas tree. Children and families are invited to enjoy free face painting, photos with Rudolph and Frosty, and a holiday photo booth. Wander throughout Destin Commons and enjoy the most festive display of decorations while listening to your favorite holiday tunes filling the night air

The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. as Santa Claus arrives on Main Street to light a 50 foot Christmas tree. Immediately following the tree lighting, guests delight in a fireworks display that is sure to bring an extra twinkle to Old Saint Nick's eye. From there, Santa makes his way to Bass Pro Shops to begin hearing Christmas wishes.

"We love to see the look of pure joy on the faces of all our guest as we greet Santa and light our Christmas tree,“ said Brooke Zannis, marketing manager, Destin Commons. ”The holidays are truly the most magical time of year and there is no better place to ring in the holiday season than Destin Commons."

