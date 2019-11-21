PANAMA CITY — With the rebuild of my house coming close to an end, I have been spending all free time over there or at Jake’s house helping him finish up some projects before my wife, youngest, and I move out and back into our home.

The plan for the weekend was to put up Jake’s backsplash Saturday, and Sunday, to try and locate my sewer line. After finding it, I used caution tape to mark the area off for liability and went and met up with Jake and his friend Andrew. It was 2 p.m. and there were still three hours of sunlight and we were go fishing for a little while.

We put up my 6-foot sight tower on the bow and headed for the water. We launched at the city marina since it was close to Andrew’s house and headed straight for Shell Island. There was a flat and a cove I located of Google Earth that I’ve never seen or fished before.

Andrew and I were on the tower and Jake were on the deck. Andrew was throwing a root beer paddle tail, I threw a shad colored paddle tail, and Jake threw a Gulp Shrimp. About five minutes on that flat, we found a school of a 1,000 plus mullet and worked around those. Jake hooked up with a 18-inch trout fan casting the Gulp. Andrew and I weren’t seeing a lot due to the wind ripples and the falling sun. Andrew saw a bust in the mullet and casted and hooked up, he landed a 20-inch red. I saw a bust in the mullet and casted and I hooked blue fish, it shook lose next to the boat.

As we worked the flat and were approaching the cove, I saw the back of a red. I called out to everyone to be red. We got about 100 feet from the reds and bottomed out, the tide hadn’t come in enough to get back there. When we bottomed, the reds spooked and came at the boat at full speed. It was roughly 8 to 10 reds from 24-28 inches, and they weren’t interested in feeding at that point.

We got the boat lose and it was 4:40 p.m., so we called it a day and headed in. Andrew caught that red and Jake caught four or five trout 18- to 20-inch in length.

I’m going to return to that flat when there’s better circumstances for sight fishing. I am interested in what that flat holds to have that many mullet and fish on it in such a short area. From what I could see, it appeared to be an amazing flat in the spring through fall months.

Anthony Watson of the Liquid Dream Fishing Team shares his fishing adventures weekly in the Entertainer.