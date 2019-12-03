Back for its 10th year, The REP Theatre’s holiday smash hit, “Every Christmas Story Ever Told,” returns with favorite beloved holiday classics packed into one 90-minute show of high-energy jolly and hilarity.

Three REP actors, armed with a props and costumes, send up everything from Charles Dickens and Dr. Seuss to Jimmy Stewart and Chewbacca in this ever-evolving REP favorite. It’s the perfect way to get ready for the season, beat the festive fatigue, and share some holiday cheer.

This show is family-friendly and great for audiences of all ages.

Mainstage performances will be held at The REP Theatre in Seaside at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12-14, 18-23 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 and 20-23. Tickets are $30, $24 for REP members, and $20 for kids 12 and under. Visit LoveTheREP.com for tickets.

Join The REP Theatre on the tour of “Every Christmas Story Ever Told!” along 30A. Three REP actors take audiences on a wild ride in a condensed 40-minute version of the smash hit. Performances are free and will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 26 at Rosemary Beach; 2 p.m. Nov. 29 at NatureWalk; 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at Alys Beach Amphitheatre; 4 p.m. Nov. 30 at Seaside Amphitheatre; and 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at Watersound Origins.

For more information visit LoveTheREP.com.