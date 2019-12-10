Wednesday Night Concert Series – Holiday Edition

Get in the winter spirit at the Village of Baytowne Wharf and listen to holiday classics with Matt McCarty from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 11. Each concert will feature a festive choreographed light show and visits with Santa.

• Dec. 18: Niceville Opus One

Merry Little Christmas Concert

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast's Second Annual Merry Little Christmas Concert, presented by Pizza by the Sea, will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Grayton Beer Taproom. Enjoy the sounds of the season with live music by Chris Alvarado, Jacob Mohr and Jessie Ritter. Get a head start on holiday shopping with a silent auction. Tickets are$40/person and include heavy hors d’oeuvres and one complimentary beer ticket. Purchase tickets at https://850tix.com/events/. A cash bar will also be available.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley

Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12-14 and 19-21; 2 p.m. Dec. 15 and 22; and educational field trips at 10 a.m. Dec. 13, 18 and 19 at 560 Grand Boulevard, upstairs, in Miramar Beach. Tickets range from $28-$32 and are available at https://www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org/on-stage.

This holiday tale is a charming celebration of fan favorite characters from Pride and Prejudice, honoring the legacy of Jane Austen’s humor, playfulness and wit in a family holiday theatrical production.

Kids Classics Club

The featured book for the Kids Classics Club for December is Charles Dicken’s "A Christmas Carol." Children in third thru fifth grades are invited to join Destin Youth Services Librarian Laura Harris from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19. Harris will read from the story each week and children will be provided snacks and enjoy free art expression with watercolors. Those who attend all three weeks will receive a gift copy of the book on Dec. 19. Don’t forget to bring a pillow.

Holiday Pops Concert

Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents its Holiday Pops Concert from 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 13 at Village Baptist Church, 101 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominated singer/actor of the stage and screen Matthew Morrison will be featured. He joins Sinfonia’s full orchestra for an evening of the most cherished holiday medleys, plus many of the songs that he has performed throughout his career including his role as Mr. Schuester on Fox’s musical comedy series, "Glee." Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person, with student tickets $20. Guests can purchase tickets at sinfoniagulfcoast.org or call 460-8800.

Ice Skating Extravaganza

Baytowne on Ice hosts the fourth annual Ice Skating Extravaganza at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin. The event will feature two performances by Dylan David Moscovitch and Kristin Cowan. Both shows are free. Before and in between the shows, skate around with the pros who will be on the ice sharing tips and tricks.

Christmas Parade

The City of Destin’s 35th annual Christmas Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 14. This year’s theme is "Santa’s Workshop." The floats will start at Downtown Destin Shopping Center (Old Time Pottery) and travel west down Harbor Boulevard (Highway 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Please stand on the north side of Harbor Boulevard to watch the floats.

Tuba Christmas

From 5-7 p.m. Dec. 14 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf in Sandestin enjoy some of your favorite holiday classics and visits with Santa.

33rd Annual Destin Boat Parade

Enjoy a Sunday full of holiday activities and cheer on the Destin harbor, including the 33nd Annual Holiday Boat Parade Dec. 15. Visit with Santa Claus starting at 1 p.m. at the Main Stage then enjoy a special performance of The Nutcracker by the Ballet Conservatory of the Destin School of Music & Dance from 5-6:30 p.m.

Visit Santa

Visit with Santa from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Destin Library. Make ornaments, listen to stories, and children can have photo taken with Santa. Snacks and apple cider will be provided.

Coastal White Christmas Holiday Lights

Visit Grand Boulevard during the holiday season to enjoy decor and programming. The Town Center will feature thousands of beautiful white lights, bringing a festive and inviting spirit to the Boulevard. Open to the public at no charge.

Holiday Movie Night

Enjoy dinner at your favorite HarborWalk Village restaurant and then watch "Elf" under the stars from 7-9 p.m. Dec. 21.

Winter Wonderland

The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Event Plaza turns into a Winter Wonderland full of real snow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 21. Slide down an ice slide, make snow angels, and enjoy a day of frosty fun for the whole family.

12 Nights of Lights

Enjoy a festive light show from 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday through Dec. 21 at the Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Photos with Santa Claus

Every Saturday through Dec. 21, Santa Claus will be visiting Grand Boulevard for photos from 2-4 p.m. Abrakadoodle Art Education and Parties will offer free, kid-friendly, holiday arts and crafts while waiting.

Celebrate Chaunakuh

Join HarborWalk in a special Menorah lighting featuring traditional foods, crafts and more from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 22.

Visit with Santa

Celebrate the holidays on the harbor with free kid’s crafts, a Letters to Santa station and a visit with St.Nick from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 22. All of Santa’s guests will receive a special treat and a free 4×6 photo.

Festival of Trees

Held annually at Grand Boulevard, the Festival of Trees showcases uniquely decorated Christmas trees from 12 local non-profits. The trees will remain on display through Christmas Day. Open to the public at no charge.

Horse-drawn Carriage Rides

Enjoy a free, horse-drawn carriage ride around the Town Center in Grand Boulevard from 5-8 p.m. tthrough Dec. 28 while faux snow falls on the Festival of Trees display in Grand Park. Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s Dickens Carolers will sing holiday carols between 5 and 7 p.m.

Noon Year's Eve

LuLu’s Fifth Annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration just for kids will be Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. There will be arts and crafts, inflatables, face painting, live music and a Countdown to Noon with kid-safe "fireworks" and a huge Beach Ball Drop.

Baytowne Countdown

Don't miss The Village of Baytowne Wharf's end-of-the-year celebration from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. The family-friendly evening features face painting, kids’ activities, and live music on the Baytowne Live stage, finishing off with a firework display at 8 p.m. and midnight.

Countdown Seaside

Head to Seaside to bring in the New Year at 5 p.m. Dec. 31 in the Seaside Amphitheater with live music, face painting, street performers and crafts. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Dinner Cruise

Ring in the New Year aboard SunQuest Cruises’ Solaris yacht from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dine. Dance. Cruise into 2020. The New Year’s Eve Cruise is exclusively for guests 21+ and includes five chef-inspired courses, a midnight champagne toast, live entertainment, party favors, and the best view of the fireworks show at midnight. The 125-foot Solaris yacht is docked at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Reservations required at www.SunQuestCruises.com or call 650-2519.