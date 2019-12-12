I celebrated Christmas with Mr. and Mrs. Fitzwilliam Darcy at Pemberley estate last Sunday afternoon, and it was every bit as charming, elegant, touching and, yes, sassy, as you would hope.

What might catch you off guard, however, is how laugh-out-loud funny it was, too. Among other things, who knew a tree inside a library could provide so much humor? It’s a spruce, by the way.

Director Nathanael Fisher graciously invited me to attend the first dress rehearsal for Emerald Coast Theatre Co.’s production of “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” which opens Dec. 12.

Written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, it imagines a Christmas that takes place after the events in “Pride and Prejudice.” I adored every minute of it and relished remembering certain moments and lines long after the proverbial curtain closed.

As a Jane Austen fan, I found everything about “Christmas at Pemberley” rings true starting with the cast, which is brilliant. According to the program, several are making their ECTC debuts.

With a play this replete with meaningful and witty dialog, the actors have to bring it, and these players do to perfection. Their accents are believable; their elocution expert. Both are imperative.

The actors drew me into their world, and I loved it. I felt like more than just an observer; I felt like an invited guest at Pemberley.

Lizzie (Katie Cross) and Darcy (Charles Meeks) bask in marital bliss while Jane (London Bailey) and Mr. Bingley (Phil Biedron), also happily married, await the birth of their first child.

Meanwhile, Miss Mary Bennet (Christina Coulter) endures all of this with a scientific eye and an unwavering obsession with accuracy. She longs for choices and freedom not likely to ever come her way as an unwed spinster.

Although the play is not a musical, music plays an important role in that Mary uses it to express her feelings. “I’m not upset,” she says at one point, “Beethoven is upset.”

Cross, Meeks, Bailey and Biedron play the core couples with such an easy likability you’ll feel as if they’re your longtime friends.

Bailey, who played The Mute in ECTC’s “The Fantasticks,” gets to use her lovely voice this time. She and Cross have great rapport as the Bennet sisters.

Lydia (Bennet) Wickham, on the other hand, is so outrageously annoying, you’ll wish she’d just go away. Kudos to Rachel Lewis for going all-in on a part that probably is fun to perform but that doesn’t endear her to audiences.

As the story unfolds, it revolves around Mary and a certain Arthur de Bourgh (Truman Griffin), who unexpectedly enters their lives after his aunt, the Lady Catherine de Bourgh, dies.

They “meet cute” in the library when Mary discovers Arthur meddling with “her” maps, which she uses to escape her situation.

Coulter and Griffin share the dawning of Mary’s and Arthur’s discovered mutual interests in such a sweet way. They even talk about giraffes! You can’t help but root for their blossoming romance.

“Did I offend?” he asks. “No, Mr. De Bourgh, you amuse,” she replies.

The inexperienced and flustered Arthur seeks the advice of Mr. Darcy and Mr. Bingley in a scene that had me laughing so much, there were tears in my eyes. Hats off to Griffin, Meeks and Biedron for their impeccable comedic timing.

Then Anne de Bourgh (Tara Padgett), Lady Catherine’s grieving daughter, shows up and, well, no spoilers here. You need to find out for yourself what happens next.

“It really is amazing how Gunderson was able to pick up these characters in just the right place,” Nathanael said. He’s right, and what’s also amazing is the attention to detail he and his production team lavish on getting things right.

When I arrived at the theater in Miramar Beach, he and set designer Rebecca Lake were staring at blue paint on the set walls, literally. The smell of freshly cut wood filled the theater, and costume designer Anna Fisher assured me they were “only half finished” when I complimented the beautiful outfits.

Nathanael also told me that to fill the shelves of the Darcys’ library, he had bought four boxes of books at the Friends of the DeFuniak Library’s recent sale. To make them look period-correct, his 13-year-old daughters glued material to the spines.

Such care in the creation is evident throughout the show. It’s remarkable.

The dress rehearsal ran about two hours, including a 15-minute intermission.

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” continues Thursday through Sunday until Dec. 22. Find show times and ticket details in today’s cover story. You may also visit EmeraldCoastTheatre.org or call 850-684-0323.