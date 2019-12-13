Pescado Seafood Grill and Rooftop Bar is holding its third wine social this year on from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 19 hosted by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits alongside Pescado's resident Sommelier, Doruk Gurunlu.

Argyle’s Masters of Sparkling Disgorging & Dosage Seminar is an exclusive event that covers the two important steps of the sparkling wine process — disgorge and dosage. The event will take place on the rooftop of Pescado in Rosemary Beach and reservations are required.

Learn the disgorgement process of sparkling wine while sitting back and enjoying the views of the Gulf of Mexico with a taste of Argyle wines in hand. Guests will enjoy a spectacular wine tasting presented by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits as well as cheese and charcuterie. The event will be open to 35 guests only. Wines tasted during the social can be purchased by the bottle at the end of the event.

Reservations can be made by emailing events@thelcrg.com or calling 850-368-7952. Tickets are $55 plus tax.