Art Display at the Destin Library

The artwork of the Beaty family will be on display all through the months of January and February at the Destin Library. The colorful and diverse paintings line the walls of the library and are available for viewing during normal business hours.

Bubbly Baytowne

Enjoy an evening full of free champagne and shopping as you Sip and Shop through the Village of Baytowne streets from 5-6 p.m. Jan. 23 and Feb. 20. This event is free and for 21 and up only. The village will be open to the public.

NWFSC Film Club

The NWFSC Film Club presents a free screening of “Loving” (Jeff Nichols, 2016, rated PG-13) at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Film Classroom, Building 110, Room 328 in the Arts Wing of the Mattie Kelly Arts Center. Film is based on the true story of Mildred and Richard Loving (Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton), who were arrested in Virginia in the 1960s for their interracial marriage. Free food and a discussion will follow the screening. Everyone from NWFSC or the outside community is welcome.

ECTC Comedy

Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents “Buyer & Cellar” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23-25 and at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Tickets are $32/adults; $30/seniors (55 years old and up) and military; and $28/students (must show ID). “Buyer & Cellar” is recommended for mature audiences. Purchase tickets at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org or call 850- 684-0323. Jonathan Tolins has concocted an irresistible one-man play from the most peculiar of fictitious premises — an underemployed Los Angeles actor goes to work in Barbra Streisand’s Malibu, Calif.m basement. It’s a fantasy so delightful you wish it were true.

ADSO Window Gallery Display

In January, the Window Gallery of the Arts & Design Society at 17 First Street in Fort Walton Beach is highlighting the work of Wally Ratcliffe, a resident of Fort Walton Beach and aspiring artist. Her works include acrylic and watercolor paintings as well as mixed media and collage pieces.

While the window art is available for viewing 24/7, office and gallery hours are 12-4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, and the gallery, which is free to the public, is also open from 1-4 p.m., Saturday.

Broadway shows at MKAC

Guest artists and Broadway shows are the highlights of the season for many of the patrons at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center. Purchase tickets at https://mattiekellyartscenter.org/.

Wild World of Animals: Jan 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20/adults, $10/youth. Direct from Jack Hanna’s Adventures, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and more, Wild World of Animals is an entertaining and educational show in an intimate setting, presenting animals born in captivity displaying natural behaviors, facilitated by an extremely knowledgeable moderator and guide.

Bandstand the Musical: Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $49. It’s 1945, and six soldiers return from war to a changed nation. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

Jersey Boys: Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $49. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard … and the radio just couldn’t get enough of it. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story, a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

The Choir of Man: March 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $37. It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s a pint-filled good time set in a real working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography.

The SpongeBob Musical: May 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets $49. Broadway’s best creative minds re-imagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart and pure theatricality in “a party for the eyes and ears.” (Daily Beast).

Caroline Cotter at REP

With a captivating soprano voice and award-winning songwriting, Caroline Cotter’s songs take listeners all over the world and into the depths of the human heart. She will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at The REP Theatre in Seaside. Tickets: $30 and $24 for REP Members at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=ltr.

Wine Tasting

On Saturday, Jan. 25, from 3-5 p.m. a Wine Tasting will be held at The Twisted Grape, 1193 B Eglin Parkway in Shalimar. This annual event offers wine, food by The Twisted Grape, live entertainment, and drawings for chances to win tickets to upcoming events. Reservations can be made online at www.okaloosaarts.org, email amybaty1@gmail.com or call 499-8335. Tickets are one for $30 or two for $50. All proceeds will benefit the Okaloosa Arts Alliance.

Brunch, Rhythm & Brews

Enjoy brunch beginning at 11 a.m. and brews at Harry T's Lighthouse, Jackacuda's Seafood & Sushi and Margaritaville with a live concert on the main stage at HarborWalk Village starting at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 with Metz Barnes and Mike Ingram.

Feb. 2: Paradise Bayou

Feb. 9: The Two HooDoos

Feb. 16: Bobby D Duo

Feb. 23: Joe Fingas

Sinfonia Pre-Concert Discussion

Join assistant conductor of Sinfonia Gulf Coast Aaron King Vaughn at 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Destin Library for a pre-concert discussion about the upcoming Feb. 1 “Classical Collusions (with Russia)” concert. The highlighted concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Village Baptist Church in Destin.

The pre-concert discussion is a free event and no registration is required to attend. Contact the Destin Library at 837-8572 or Sinfonia Gulf Coast at 460-8800 for more information.

The REP Film Club: Parasite

Meet the Park Family, the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at The REP Theatre. Tickets are $12.50 and $10 for REP Members at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=ltr. Rated R.

Resurrecting van Gogh

Presented by Emerald Coast Theatre Company at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at 560 Upstairs at Grand Boulevard, Resurrecting van Gogh is an original performance based on the life, work and writings of Andy Martin, a medical student and oncology patient at Tulane University, who conducted groundbreaking research on sinonasal undifferentiated carcinoma (SNUC), an extremely rare form of cancer that eventually took his life. Under the supervision of Dr. Tyler Curiel, Andy was able to grow his own cancer cells in the lab and establish a permanent cell line to allow important research to continue. The majority of the performance text is taken directly from Andy’s unpublished private journals with permission from the Martin family.

15th Annual Girls Getaway

Super Bowl Weekend has never been so much fun! Join in the 2020 Girls Getaway, a 4-day celebration for women, from Jan. 30 thru Feb. 2 in Rosemary Beach. Purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/d/fl--destin/girls-getaway/. Festivities include a welcome beach bonfire with music by singer/songwriter Jessie Ritter; Tour of Homes; Saturday Night Dinner, Dancing and Silent Auction, and more. The 2020 Girls Getaway benefits the Rosemary Beach Foundation and the Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast Family Birth Place Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) expansion.

ADSO’s Membership Show

Through Jan. 31, the Arts and Design Society is hosting an exhibition of its members' work, including all media and all subjects, a chance for members to show off their favorite works. A reception is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 10, from 6-8 p.m. Both reception and gallery are free and open to the public.

President’s Speaker Series: Three diverse speakers, each sharing their stories of overcoming adversity to reach their personal goals, will be presented at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center. The speaker’s series are free, but seating is limited. John Quinones delivers a powerful message of believing in one’s self, never giving up, and always doing the right thing at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31. As host and creator of What Would You Do?, he has become “the face of doing the right thing.”

Dale Berra: March 13 at 7:30 p.m. Dale Berra, the son of Yogi Berra, is a former Major League Baseball infielder who played from 1977 to 1987. However, cocaine slowly took Dale’s promising career away, and it could have taken his life if it wasn’t for his father’s love.

The Brevet

Coming off of their New Year's Eve concert in Seaside, The REP welcomes The Brevet to kick off 2020's LIVE@TheREP Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1. Tickets are $30 and $24 for REP Members at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=ltr.

Sinfonia Gulf Coast Season

The second installment of the Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Village Baptist Church and features 2017 Bronze Medalist of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and two icons of Russian orchestral music, Dmitri Shostakovich and Sergei Rachmaninoff. Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person. Purchase tickets at sinfoniagulfcoast.org.

May 16: The main season will come to a cinematic finale at the Emerald Coast Convention Center with “Jurassic Park in Concert.” Experience it projected in HD with Sinfonia Gulf Coast performing John Williams’ iconic score live to picture.

May 24: The season comes to an official close with Sinfonia Goes Pops!, presented al fresco on the amphitheater lawn at Alys Beach at 7:30 p.m. This patriotic, family-friendly concert is free and open to the public and concludes with a festive firework display.

Call to Artists

The Arts and Design Society is calling all artists to participate in their upcoming “Drunk on Love” Show, open to all interested artists. All art, in any media, must reflect the crazy things folks do for love. Cash awards. Turn in work Saturday, Jan. 25, from 1-4 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to noon. A copy of the entry form with details is available on the ADSO website http://artsdesignsociety.org/ and in the Gallery at the Art Center, 17 First Street, SE, in Fort Walton Beach.

Christ the King Concert Series

Enjoy an afternoon of chamber music featuring some of the best musicians in Northwest Florida during David Ott and Friends at 3 p.m. Feb. 2 at Christ the King, 480 North County Highway 393 in Santa Rosa Beach. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

• Feb. 16, Beethoven's 4th Symphony: This is a work of boundless energy and excitement with surges and restless underpinnings that mark the demanding piece

StoryTeller Series - Dinner with Booker T.

On Oct. 16, 1901, Booker T. Washington became the first Negro to dine at the White House. Through song and dance, multiple characters are portrayed in this solo show in which Mr. Washington recalls the joys and racial aftermath of this infamous dinner. Written and performed by Broadway artist Darryl Reuben Hall, Dinner with Booker T. is a one time performance at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at Emerald Coast Theatre Company at 560 Upstairs in Grand Boulevard. Tickets can be purchased at vendidi.com.

One Woman Performance

Nancy Hasty has written and will perform as Jackie Cochran at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Chautauqua Theatre in DeFuniak Springs. The performance is a benefit for the Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood’s interior furnishings. Reserve tickets, which are limited, by sending $25/ticket to “Play” at 504 Circle Drive, DeFuniak Springs, FL. 32435. Make your check payable to Forward DeFuniak, Inc. and write “Play” on the memo line. With identification, your tickets will await you at the box office. If not sold out, tickets will be available at the door. Call 850-830-7663.

Valentine Dinner, Dancing Cruises

SunQuest Cruises Solaris Valentine’s Dinner and Dancing Cruises will be held from 7-10 p.m. Feb. 14 and 5-8 p.m. Feb. 15. Romance the night away with a special three-course, chef-prepared meal, then dance the night away to live entertainment. The Solaris is docked at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Reservations required online at www.SunQuestCruises.com or call 650-2519.

Sandestin Gumbo Festival

The 31st Annual Sandestin Gumbo Festival takes over Baytowne Wharf Feb. 14-15. From 12-4 p.m. Saturday, guests will enjoy live Zydeco music from Dikki Du and the Zydeco Krewe, family activities and a gumbo cook-off. Sample and vote for your favorite in the People's Choice category. Also vote for "Best Bloody Mary at the Beach." For more information, visit www.sandestingumbofestival.com.

Valentine to 30A

All That Jazz and More will be onstage at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at The Repertory Theatre in Seaside.Tickets are $30 and $24 for REP Members at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=ltr.

Call to Artists: 61st Annual Beaux Arts Exhibition

The Arts and Design Society is inviting all artists, 18 years of age or older, to submit works for the 61st Annual Beaux Arts Exhibition to be held at the Arts and Design Society Gallery. Registration is Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Gallery. Entry fee is $25/members; $35/non-members, for two entries; an additional entry may be made for $5, with a limit of three entries total. Cash awards. The exhibition runs Feb. 21-23 with a reception and silent auction on Sunday, 2-4 p.m. For further information and entry form, visit www.artsdesignsociety.org or call 850-582-1329.

Maytag Virgin

The Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents Maytag Virgin at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20-22 and 27-29 and 2 p.m. Feb. 23 and March 1 at 560 Upstairs in Grand Boulevard. For ages 13 and older.

Set in the small fictional town of Lenoraville, Ala., Maytag Virgin tells the story of recently widowed Elizabeth Nash and her new next door neighbor, Jack Key. Lizzy grieves outwardly over the recent death of her husband, but her inner world is filled with deep regret and secret longing. Maytag Virgin is the perfect feel-good romantic dramatic comedy with heart.

Mardi Gras Big Easy Bar Crawl

Dress in your Mardi Gras best for a bingo style bar crawl at HarborWalk Village from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Feb. 21. Pick up bingo cards at 6:30 and turn back in by 9:30 for raffle drawing. Compete for the title of Mardi Gras King & Queen at Coyote Ugly starting at 10 p.m.

Missy Andersen

Known for her expressive and earthy vocals, Missy Andersen received the coveted Blues Music Award nomination for Soul Blues Female Artist in 2015 and again in 2016. She will perform at The REP at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Tickets are $30 and $24 for REP Members at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=ltr.

Mardi Gras Parade & Pawdi Gras

Fais Do-Do takes the stage at 2 p.m. Feb. 22 followed by beads, dazzling floats and street performers as the parade rolls at 4 p.m. in HarborWalk Village. Enter your pup in a spirited Pawdi Gras Pet Costume contest following the parade. Registration starts at 5.

Mardi Gras Parade

The streets at The Village of Baytowne Wharf will be filled with costumed dogs and their humans along with floats, golf carts, and pick up trucks at 2 p.m. Feb. 23. Mardi Gras music will fill the air as four-pawed friends and parade participants shower parade-goers with a barrage of beads, moon pies, and other trinkets.

3rd Annual Hops for Hounds

Dog-Harmony's Third Annual Hops for Hounds will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Destin Commons. Take a dog-walk to each of the murals at Destin Commons and snap a photo with you and your FURever friend. Then enjoy an after party at World of Beer with beer and live music. Be sure to check out World of Beers dog menu. Registered walkers receive a complimentary dog bandana, and admission to an incredible family-friendly morning with the hounds that have our hearts. Registration is $20 per person. Email hello@dog-harmony.org.

Baytowne Mardi Street Pardi

Prepare to let your hair down on what many call the most festive day of the year, Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday. "Laissez les bon temps rouler" (let the good times roll) with the free Baytowne Mardi Street Pardi starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 for a Village Street party complete with music, street performers, entertainers and more. The post-parade celebration continues into the night with parties at various Baytowne establishments.

Dan Rodriguez

Dan Rodriguez has shared the stage with artists and bands and will take the stage at The REP at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Tickets are $30 and $24 for REP Members at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=ltr.

Symphony

Guest conductor Steven Byess leads the NFSO in an evening of rhythmic music celebrating the elements of dance in Dance the music of Beethoven and Bernstein at 7:30 p.m. March 7 at Mattie Kelly Arts Center. Tickets are $25/adult, $16/youth. Purchase at https://mattiekellyartscenter.org/.

Stars of Tomorrow/An Evening at the Opera: April 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25/adult, $16/youth. The NFSO season finale will open with performances from the winners of the 33rd Annual Concerto Competition. The Northwest Florida Symphony Chorale will then join the orchestra performing opera choruses from popular operas. Maestro David Hoose will be the guest conductor for this show.

RECURRING EVENTS

Shard & Chardonnay

Enjoy a complimentary glass of Chardonnay while you create a ShardWorx masterpiece at 4:30 p.m. every Friday at The Shard Shop, 34940 Emerald Coast Parkway #114 in Destin and at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Fridays in Grayton Beach at 26 Logan Lane. You are welcome to bring your own beverage of choice.

Family Fun Fest

Join in the free fun Friday nights for Family Fun Fest from 6-10 p.m. at Seascape Towne Centre, located near Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach. Event features live music performances, food and drink specials and kid-friendly activities, including face painting and a live magic show.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

30A Farmers’ Market

Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.