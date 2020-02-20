



Seascape Art Show & Sale: With local art for sale, the Seascape Art Show and Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23 at Seascape Resort Conference Center, 556 Seascape Drive in Miramar Beach. Featured will be various artists that paint with local artist Sharon Long. Meet the artists and see riginals, prints, cards, gift items, jewelry and more with compl;imentary light refreshments. Call 240-3220.

Friends Book Sale: Walton County Coastal Branch Library Friends Book Sale will be held Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the community room at the Coastal Branch Library. Books will be priced as hardbacks $2 or 6 for $10 and paperbacks $1 or 6 for $5. All proceeds benefit the library for purchasing new books and providing special events, children's, teens and adult library programming.

Maytag Virgin: The Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents Maytag Virgin at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 27-29 and 2 p.m. Feb. 23 and March 1 at 560 Upstairs in Grand Boulevard. For ages 13 and older.

Set in the small fictional town of Lenoraville, Ala., Maytag Virgin tells the story of recently widowed Elizabeth Nash and her new next door neighbor, Jack Key. Lizzy grieves outwardly over the recent death of her husband, but her inner world is filled with deep regret and secret longing. Maytag Virgin is the perfect feel-good romantic dramatic comedy with heart.

LIVE@TheREP: Known for her expressive and earthy vocals, Missy Andersen received the coveted Blues Music Award nomination for Soul Blues Female Artist in 2015 and again in 2016. She will perform at The REP at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Tickets are $30 and $24 for REP Members at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=ltr.

Dan Rodriguez: Dan Rodriguez has shared the stage with artists and bands and will take the stage at The REP at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Tickets are $30 and $24 for REP Members at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=ltr.

Snaps for Sinners: A sassy swing ensemble, with influences ranging from traditional jazz to folk-punk to country, Snaps for Sinners performs at 7:30 p.m. March 5. Tickets are $30 and $24 for REP Members at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=ltr.

Andrew Duhon: A songwriter from New Orleans, a teller of stories with an undeniable voice, Andrew Duhon performs at 7:30 p.m. March 12 at The REP. Tickets are $30 and $24 for REP Members at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=ltr.

My One And Only:: Kassie and Benjamin meld old-school country, singer-songwriter, and alternative folk-rock into a sound that can only be described as “Southern-Soul and Curious-Grit” at 7:30 p.m. March 26 at The REP. Tickets: $30 and $24 for REP Members.

Sofia Talvik: A rare artist with a voice comparable to giants like Joni Mitchell performs at 7:30 p.m. April 5 at The REP. Tickets: $30 and $24 for REP Members.

Mardi Gras Parade & Pawdi Gras: Fais Do-Do takes the stage at 2 p.m. Feb. 22 followed by beads, dazzling floats and street performers as the parade rolls at 4 p.m. in HarborWalk Village. Enter your pup in a spirited Pawdi Gras Pet Costume contest following the parade. Registration starts at 5.

Mardi Gras Parade: The streets at The Village of Baytowne Wharf will be filled with costumed dogs and their humans along with floats, golf carts, and pick up trucks at 2 p.m. Feb. 23. Mardi Gras music will fill the air as four-pawed friends and parade participants shower parade-goers with a barrage of beads, moon pies, and other trinkets.

3rd Annual Hops for Hounds: Dog-Harmony's Third Annual Hops for Hounds will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Destin Commons. Take a dog-walk to each of the murals at Destin Commons and snap a photo with you and your FURever friend. Then enjoy an after party at World of Beer with beer and live music. Be sure to check out World of Beers dog menu. Registered walkers receive a complimentary dog bandana, and admission to an incredible family-friendly morning with the hounds that have our hearts. Registration is $20 per person. Email hello@dog-harmony.org

Embroiderers’ Guild: The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America February stitchin is from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Visitors are welcome. Call 862-3466 with any questions

Project Life 101: Walton County Coastal Branch Library will be hosting Walton County 4H for an inclusive 6-week program for teens on Thursdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 27, March 5, March 12, March 26, April 2 and April 9. Orientation will be held Feb. 24 at 3:30 p.m. Project Life 101 invites teens to an inclusive 6-week program offering hands-on activities on workforce prep, bullying prevention, adulting 101, leadership and more.

Baytowne Mardi Street Pardi: Prepare to let your hair down on what many call the most festive day of the year, Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday. "Laissez les bon temps rouler" (let the good times roll) with the free Baytowne Mardi Street Pardi starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 for a Village Street party complete with music, street performers, entertainers and more. The post-parade celebration continues into the night with parties at various Baytowne establishments.

Coastal Seniors Movie at the Library: Walton County Coastal Library will be hosting a South Walton Coastal Seniors Movie at the Library on Feb. 25 from 9:45-11:45 a.m. The Darkest Hour, starring Gary Oldman (best actor), and Kristen Scott Thomas, takes place during World War II as Adolf Hitler's powerful Wehrmacht rampages across Europe. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Neville Chamberlain, is forced to resign, recommending Winston Churchill as his replacement. But even in his early days as the country's leader, Churchill is under pressure to commence peace negotiations with the German dictator or to fight head-on the seemingly invincible Nazi regime, whatever the cost. However difficult and dangerous his decision may be, Churchill has no choice but to shine in the country's darkest hour. Bring some snacks to share if you like.

Tail Waggin’ Tutors: Walton County Coastal Branch Library hosts “Tail Waggin’ Tutors” reading program for children on Wednesdays from 3-4 p.m. in the children’s area of the library. Readers of all ages can read to Therapy Dog International (TDI) certified dogs with their handlers for study time, homework or fun. Children are able to read in a comfortable setting with a non-judgmental listener plus make new canine friends. Duffy, Sydney, and Buster Brown are looking forward to all fellow readers visiting the library. Pick out your favorite stories and read along. TDI is a volunteer organization dedicated to regulating, testing and registration of therapy dogs and their volunteer handlers for the purpose of visiting nursing homes, hospitals and libraries.

Winter Community Programs: Chick Huettel presents a History of Walton County Sheriff’s Posse at the Coastal Branch Library in Santa Rosa Beach at 10 a.m. Feb. 26. Program brochures will be available at the Library and the schedule will be posted at www.youseemore.com/walton/coastal. For more information, call 267-2809.

• March 4: Ted Talk FSU Speakers – Erica Averion and Libby Fisher

Dungeons & Dragons Club

Walton County Coastal Branch Library Dungeons & Dragons Club for Middle School grades 5-8 meet on Fridays from 3-4 p.m. in the community room of the library. Learn to play the world's greatest role play game. Beginners welcome. This club is hosted by the library and managed by middle school students after school. No registration needed.

Bob Dylan & Neil Young Tribute: Fans of Bob Dylan and Neil Young are in for a special treat as Ronnie McBrayer of Desolation Road and Nick Turner of Rust & Gold perform some of the Dylan/Young hits in a rare acoustic show from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at The Sound Cafe & Enlightened Studios, 142 Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach. Tickets are $10 and available at eventbrite.com.

Mardi Gras Dinner: The Gathering Spot, located within WaterColor Inn in Santa Rosa Beach, is keeping the festivities going well after Fat Tuesday with a festive dinner, including Mardi Gras-themed cocktails and a prix-fixe menu of authentic New Orleans fare Feb. 29. The evening will begin with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine upon arrival. At 5 p.m., guests will be able to mingle and enjoy cocktails before settling into their seats for a four-course Creole-inspired dinner, accompanied with live entertainment by saxophonist Ike Bartley from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $45 per person. Limited seats available. Reservations required at leslie.lee@stjoeclub.com.

Walton County Gardeners’ Lecture Series: Serena Robison and Jonathon Douglas, owners and growers at Peach Creek Blooms, will share their expertise on growing flowers for fun and profit at 10 a.m. March 4 at the UF/IFAS Walton County Extension Office, 732 N 9th Street in DeFuniak Springs. Light refreshments will be served at the free event. Reservations are required at 892-8172 or email haneyc@ufl.edu by March 2.

Wednesday Night Concert Series: Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with Dion Jones & The Neon Tears at 7 p.m. March 4 in the Events Plaza at Baytowne Wharf.

March 11: Boukou Groove

March 18: The Shakedown

March 25: Forrest Williams Band

Preschool Story Hour Class

Walton County Coastal Branch Library Preschool Story Hour meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. with stories, sing-along songs, and crafts. Topsail State Park Rangers present “Read with a Ranger” story time with books about beaches, shores and state park on the first Thursday of each month. Visit the Library to pick up your reading log, 1000 Books Before Kindergarten, for sticker rewards. Parents and caregivers with a heart for reading aloud to primary age children with a desire to participate are welcome volunteers. No registration is require

Mattie Kelly Arts Center: Dance the music of Beethoven and Bernstein March 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25/adult, $16/youth. Guest conductor Steven Byess leads the NFSO in an evening of rhythmic music celebrating the elements of dance. Purchase at https://mattiekellyartscenter.org/.

Stars of Tomorrow/An Evening at the Opera: April 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25/adult, $16/youth. The NFSO season finale will open with performances from the winners of the 33rd Annual Concerto Competition. The Northwest Florida Symphony Chorale will then join the orchestra performing opera choruses from popular operas. Maestro David Hoose will be the guest conductor for this show.

Bubbly Baytowne: Enjoy an evening full of free champagne and shopping as you Sip and Shop through the Village of Baytowne streets from 5-6 p.m. March 12. This event is free and for 21 and up only. The village will be open to the public.

World’s Greatest Baby Shower: The Healthy Start Coalition of Okaloosa and Walton Counties will host The World’s Greatest Baby Shower from 5:30-8 p.m. March 12 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. This event is especially designed for expectant parents, new parents who have had a baby within the last three months, and their families. There will be 50+ informative exhibits highlighting topics such as parenting, prenatal health, new baby care and community resources. There will also be numerous prizes, guest bags, and light refreshments. Admission is free and no pre-registration is required. For more information, call 833-9284 or visit www.healthystartokawalton.org.

President’s Speaker Series: Three diverse speakers, each sharing their stories of overcoming adversity to reach their personal goals, will be presented at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center. The speaker’s series are free, but seating is limited. Dale Berra, the son of Yogi Berra, is a former Major League Baseball infielder who played from 1977 to 1987. However, cocaine slowly took Dale’s promising career away, and it could have taken his life if it wasn’t for his father’s love. He will speak March 13 at 7:30 p.m.

St. Patty's Day Delight- Paint the Village Green: Celebrate the Luck of the Irish at The Village of Baytowne Wharf from 6-9 p.m. March 17 featuring Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance and live music from The Blenders.

Sunday Cinema: Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf for “Moana” at 7:15 p.m. March 22.

March 29: Toy Story 4

April 5 Ralph Breaks the Internet

Broadway shows at MKAC: The Mattie Kelly Arts Center presents The Choir of Man March 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $37. It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s a pint-filled good time set in a real working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography.

• The SpongeBob Musical: May 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets $49. Broadway’s best creative minds re-imagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart and pure theatricality in “a party for the eyes and ears.” (Daily Beast).

Emerald Ball: The Sacred Heart Foundation’s Second Annual Emerald Ball is March 28 at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa. The black-tie gala, presented by Howard Group, will benefit the expansion of the cardiac and spine programs at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Emerald Coast. Guests are encouraged to wear shades of emerald for the elegant event. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. followed by dinner, dancing and entertainment by Mr. Big and the Rhythm Sisters, a wine and bourbon pull and a photo booth. Individual tickets are available for $150 and include reserved seating, dinner and two drink tickets. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.sacredheartemeraldball.com.

Biophilia Easter Egg Hunt: Come meet the Easter Bunny and participate in age-divided egg hunts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28 at E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center in Freeport. Participate in Egg Olympics games, interact with live animals and get your face painted. Cost is $10/child and registration required at www.eowilsoncenter.org.

Golf Tournament: Food For Thought will return to the Santa Rosa Golf and Beach Club April 9 for their Ninth Annual Charity Golf Tournament. Festivities will begin at 10:30 a.m. with light food, refreshments and check-in/registration, followed by a noon shotgun start. An awards ceremony and after party follows at the clubhouse of the Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club. All proceeds support the work of fighting childhood hunger in Walton and Okaloosa Counties. For registration options, visithttps://fftfl.org/.

Sinfonia Gulf Coast: The main season will come to a cinematic finale at the Emerald Coast Convention Center with “Jurassic Park in Concert” at 7:30 p.m. May 16. Experience it projected in HD with Sinfonia Gulf Coast performing John Williams’ iconic score live to picture. Purchase tickets at http://www.sinfoniagulfcoast.org/web/events.aspx.

May 24: The season comes to an official close with Sinfonia Goes Pops!, presented al fresco on the amphitheater lawn at Alys Beach at 7:30 p.m. This patriotic, family-friendly concert is free and open to the public and concludes with a festive firework display.

RECURRING EVENTS

Third Thursday Wine Walk: Join the Gulf Place Merchants for a South Walton tradition at 5 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Tickets are $20 and include samplings of hand-selected wines, light appetizers, live music and giveaways. Check in at 5 p.m. at the stage to receive a complimentary glass and walkabout map.

Family Fun Fest: Join in the free fun Friday nights for Family Fun Fest from 6-10 p.m. at Seascape Towne Centre, located near Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach. Event features live music performances, food and drink specials and kid-friendly activities, including face painting and a live magic show.

Library Skills Class for Kids: The Walton County Coastal Library will host Library Skills Class for Kids from 11 a.m. to noon the second Thursday of each month. Parents are welcome to participate. The intention is to provide students the opportunity to develop skills in reading, oral communication, thinking and reasoning, ability to search out information using reference material and to develop basic library skills. No registration needed.

Peer to Peer Support Group: Mental Health Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties is sponsoring a Peer to Peer Support Group every Thursday at Santa Rosa Beach Community Church, Room 206, 3524 US Hwy 98, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Whether you want to learn new life skills or better understand Mental Health Recovery, you will find support here. The group is open to adults (18+), free to participate, confidential, and guided by trained peer facilitators. For more information, call the Mental Health Association in Fort Walton Beach at 244-1040.

Dungeons and Dragons Club: Walton County Coastal Branch Library will host the club Fridays from 3:30-5 p.m. for ages ninth grade to 25. Pre-register at the Coastal Library or post on the Friends of Coastal Library Facebook D&D Club. Each meeting will be set in a rich fantasy world that will be developed and expanded upon by the choices you make while playing. This is a pen and paper role playing game where players will have to investigate mysteries, solve puzzles and defeat a goblin or two. All materials will be provided. For more information, call 267-2809.

Tai Chi Tuesday: Topsail Hill Preserve State Park will host Tai Chi Tuesday the third Tuesday of each month. Seated Tai Chi is 8:30-9:15 a.m. and Standing Tai Chi is 9:30-10:15 a.m. Class fee is $13 and does not include park admission. Call the park store at 267-8333 for more information.

Good Grief luncheons: An Emerald Coast Hospice lunch is open to anyone who has experienced a loss and is looking for some support and company through the grieving process. We encourage attendees to also bring a friend or family member. Everyone orders off the menu and pays for his or her own lunch. To RSVP, call 837-2589. Third Monday lunch is at Olive Garden Destin and third Tuesday lunch is at Applebee’s Miramar Beach, 8670 Hwy. 98 West.

Healing Walking Group: The Emerald Coast Hospice walking group is open to bereaved individuals who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life. Walk and talk, at a relaxed pace, with others who are grieving and share ideas, comfort and companionship from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Miramar Beach and Thursdays in Destin. RSVP at 837-2589Turtle Talk Tuesdays: While enjoying coffee, tea, and sweet treats, a South Walton Turtle Watch volunteer will talk about sea turtles from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at Amavida Coffee, 104 North Barrett Square in Rosemary Beach. Ask questions and get information, stickers, and sometimes see preserved specimens.

Family Challenge: Check in at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park camp store between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays for the challenge package. When completed, return to camp store for a treat.

Sunday Pickin’ at The Bay: The Bay Restaurant, on the Choctawhatchee Bay at the southern foot of the 331 bridge, will host Sunday Pickin’ at The Bay every Sunday. Local musician Mike Whitty and Friends will get together in the garden for a jam session. All local musicians are invited to come and join in. Happy Hour is from 7-9 p.m.

Geocache Around Topsail: Explore Topsail Hill Preserve State Park with a special 10 station geocache program from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Check in at the camp store for your coordinates. Upon completion, return to the camp store for a prize.

Beach Service: Worship at the beach with Hope Lutheran Church from 8-9 a.m. at Ed Walline Regional Beach Access across on Scenic Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Bring a towel, chair, or stand on the boardwalk. Call 267-0322.

45 Central Wine Bar: Enjoy live music with Tropic Breeze from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays in Santa Rosa Beach.

30A Farmers’ Market: Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market: The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Seaside Farmers Market: Get your pick of fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, native plants and other unique offerings Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the Amphitheatre behind Raw & Juicy. Enjoy special cooking demos and activities.

Vintage Market: New in Santa Rosa Beach is the Vintage Market at Elmore’s Landing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday. Check out various artists and unique vintage finds along with food and produce.