Sundance festival inspired Black Warrior Film Festival

The annual Black Warrior Film Festival, an event produced by University of Alabama students, returns this weekend with talks and workshops led by professionals in the industry, screenings of films made locally and from colleges and universities around the country, and closing Saturday with an awards ceremony and reception.

Inspired by a trip earlier this decade to Robert Redford’s famed Sundance Film Festival, a group of UA undergrads in the telecommunication and film department worked to bring the indie fest concept home. Over years since its debut in 2013, the festival has expanded to a weekend; this year, it’s Friday and Saturday.

Entering filmmakers must be a grad or undergrad student at a university or college within the United States. Though the Black Warrior Film Festival is aimed at students, all events are free and open to the public.

The 2020 festival begins, after a filmmaker check-in at 10 a.m., with a lunch and talk by Birmingham’s Sidewalk Film Executive Director Chloe Cook, “The Role of a Film Festival,” noon in 104B. Most events will be held on campus.

The rest of the schedule follows:

FRIDAY

• 1:15 p.m. -- Workshop on production, with Red Clay Media from Birmingham, Room 104C Reese Phifer Hall.

• 2:30 -- Workshop on specialty makeup, effects and prosthetics, Room 104B Reese Phifer

• 3:45 -- Workshop on scoring and other sound, 104C Reese Phifer.

• 7 -- Tide Talks, with student speaks on film and creativity, 159 Russell Hall.

• 8 -- Black Warrior Film Festival Monarch Mixer at Monarch Espresso Bar, 714 22nd Ave., downtown Tuscaloosa.

SATURDAY

• 9:30 a.m. -- Film block, experimental, Ferguson Theater.

• 10:10 -- Film block, horror and thriller, Ferguson Theater.

• 11:40 -- Lunch panel: Stories that Resonate, Room 3104 Ferguson.

• 12:40 p.m. -- Film block, Capstone, Ferguson Theater.

• 1 p.m. -- Casting workshop with Ron Goldman, Room 3111 Ferguson.

• 1:50 -- Workshop on money in micro-budget creative media, Room 3104 Ferguson.

• 3 -- Film block, documentary, Ferguson Theater.

• 3:50 -- Panel on Making Your Future in Film, Room 3104 Ferguson.

• 5 -- Film block, comedy, Ferguson Theater.

• 6 -- Film block, drama, Ferguson Theater.

• 7:10 -- Film block, Holle, Ferguson Theater.

• 8:15 -- Awards ceremony, Ferguson Theater.

• 8:45 -- Awards reception, Ferguson Theater.

The final Saturday film block will be for the top five films, which will be in competition for the $10,000 Holle Award for excellence in filmmaking. It’s named for Everett Holle, a 1950 University of Alabama graduate who worked for 40 years in the television industry, and achieved the rank of brigadier general in the U.S. Army. He founded UA’s Holle Awards with prizes for filmmaking, book arts, public speaking, media writing and screen writing.

For more, see www.blackwarriorfilmfest.com, or follow the Black Warrior Film Festvail on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, @bwff_ua.