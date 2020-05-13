FREEPORT— Alaqua Animal Refuge announced it will host its new virtual fundraising event, ‘Rescue Me,’ at 5 p.m. May 16.

Working with some of the top production teams in the country, Alaqua has put together a truly unique, online experience full of special appearances including Alaqua alums and friends; a chef and his family cooking live in their home kitchen; a country superstar and his fashion designer wife; a Sonoma County vintner; a top TV veterinarian; the most talked about reality TV personality today; and many more.

Producers that worked with Alaqua for their Nat Geo Wild series, “Animal PD,” jumped on board to volunteer their time to produce this unique webcast and online show. “Rescue Me” is a very different kind of live entertainment show that can viewed from your computer, tablet, or mobile phone.

Simultaneously, guests can peruse and participate in a robust online auction, donate to the cause, or simply enjoy the fun while socially connecting at a distance. Guests are also encouraged to participate in a special donation segment at the end of the online show called Gift from the Heart, which will be hosted by Mike Haney, an Alaqua board member and executive director for the Sonoma County Vintners group in California.

Registration for both events is now open, and is free at RescueMe2020.ggo.bid

Registration is required, whether you are able to bid or donate. Items are preview only until bidding opens on May 14. Guests will be sent a special link to enter the Online Live Show closer to its “showtime” on May 16.

The online auction portion of “Rescue Me” begins at 2 p.m. May 14 and runs through 6 p.m. May 17. The auction includes over 70 items to bid on including original artwork, travel/trips, restaurant gift cards, art classes, golf, special bottles of wine and more.

“As animal shelters and veterinary offices are operating on limited intake, the need for our services is even greater today than they were prior to the shutdown,” said Alaqua Founder Laurie Hood. “Cruelty and abuse cases are at an all-time high and we had to figure out a way to help these animals in need.”

For more information on “Rescue Me,” and to keep up with the latest updates, visit the Facebook event at www.facebook.com/events/365547051053591/.