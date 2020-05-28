WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 15 key metrics. Florida cities like Orlando, Tallahassee and Jacksonville made the list.

As more and more counties in Florida open back up after months of staying home orders, some might consider staycationing right here in our home state.

In compiling its 2020 list of the Best and Worst Cities for Staycations, the personal finance website WalletHub tried answering the following questions:

1. Given the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on tourism and travel, what are the best ways to enjoy a staycation while keeping safe?

2. What are some tips for having a truly relaxing staycation?

3. What activities can families do locally without breaking the bank?

4. What is the best time of year to have a staycation?

5. In evaluating the best cities for staycations, what are the top five indicators?

Tampa, Fla. ranks at number three. Number 10 on the list is Orland0 and right under it, at number 11, is Tallahassee.

Despite Fort Lauderdale's abundance of rental bike companies perfect for staycations, it didn't make top 10. It comes in at number 14 under cities in Alabama and Texas.

According to WalletHub, Tallahassee has a good amount of walking trails which can be perfect for a certain kind of staycationer.

Other Florida cities that made the list were St. Petersburg, Cape Coral, Jacksonville, Pembroke Pines, Miami, Hialeah and Port St. Lucie.

To read the full report, click here.

