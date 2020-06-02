Enjoy a night under the stars with the Velcro Pygmies at 7 p.m. June 4 at the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation’s Dugas Pavilion and Village Green, 4323 Commons Drive W in Destin. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. General admission is $15 per adult, and free to MKAF members and kids under 12.

From Louisville Ky., The Velcro Pygmies deliver a nonstop high energy hair metal rock show that you won’t soon forget. The World Famous Velcro Pygmies want to take you on a little journey, and they promise it won’t hurt — unless you want it to.

There are no chocolate rivers or lickable wallpaper, but what their golden ticket will get you is a trip back to a time when music was in its prime. Back when hair was big but rock ‘n’ roll was bigger … back when a 17-second guitar solo transformed a man and his machine into a Rock God … back when fallen angels swarmed the front row like Aquanet to a feathered bang.

The Velcro Pygmies travel the country year round — from the Gulf Shores to the Great Lakes — to share the sights, sounds and stain-washed denim of the glorious ‘80s, schooling audiences on the difference between a rock band and a rock show. From start to finish, they command the stage with a prowess uncommon in today’s industry, and they leave you begging for more.