Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Rock the Docks

Rock out on the Destin harbor, and make this summer a hit with a free Scenic Heights concert at 7 p.m. June 6 at HarborWalk Village. On-site parking is $10.

June 13: Tyler Livingston & The Absolutes

June 20: Flash Flood

June 27: Jessi Ritter

July 11: Sway Jah Vu

July 18: Blake Ruck

July 25: The HooDoos

Aug. 1: The Shakedown

Aug. 8: Dion Jones

Aug. 15: TBD

Camp Longleaf

Nothing beats actual camp, but Camp Longleaf hopes the “Camp at Home” series will keep you active. This series will run from June 7 until July 17. Visit https://www.camplongleaf-fl.org/camp-at-home/ for more information.

WEEK 1: Camp it Out June 7-12

WEEK 2: Time to Fly June 14-19

RETREAT: Outdoor Adventures June 20-22

WEEK 3: Let's Get Buggie June 28-July 3

WEEK 4: More Mammals Please July 5-10

WEEK 5: Campity Camp Camp July 12-17

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn for the free film, "Trolls," at 8 p.m. June 7 at the Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• June 14: Aladdin

• June 21: Secret Life of Pets 2

• June 28: Mary Poppins Returns

• July 5: Abominable

• July 12: Finding Nemo

• July 19: Incredibles 2

• July 26: Lion King

Cirque du HarborWalk

From 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 11, Cirque du HarborWalk fills the harbor with revelry and wonder. Enjoy music by Doc Roc, fire spinning, trapeze and aerial artists, stilt walkers and more. Discover the magic and a whole new world of fun at HarborWalk Village. On-site parking is $10.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Concerts are back, so sit back and enjoy a free evening of music from 7-9 p.m. June 10 with The Shakedown on the Events Plaza Stage at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

• June 17: Forrest Williams Band

• June 24: Kickstand Jenny

• July 1: Boukou Groove

• July 8: Modern Eldorados

• July 15: Big AL and the Heavyweights

• July 22: Jessie Ritter

• July 29: Luke Langford Band

Concerts in the Village

Bring a bottle of wine, your favorite craft beer, some delicious snacks and a blanket or chair and enjoy the music of Rumours at 7 p.m. June 11 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive W in Destin. Gates open at 6 p.m., and concerts begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door with general admission $15/adult and free to MKAF members and kids under 12. Visit https://francesroy.xtensio.com/CIV2020Rescheduled to see changes due to CUVID-19.

June 18: The Return

June 25: Departure

July 9: Jeffrey Steele (rescheduled)

July 16: Accent (rescheduled)

July 22,: The Ultimate Eagle's Tribute, On The Border (rescheduled)

July 30: Forrest Williams Band (rescheduled)

Aug. 20: M-80's (rescheduled)

Sept. 10: Casey Kearney

Sept. 17: The Shakedown

Sept. 24: The Bonehoeffers

Oct. 1 : Pickled Pickers

Oct. 3: Shania Twin

Oct. 8: Emerald Gold

Free events at Baytowne Wharf

Hydroflight Monday, a free fly-board show with local athlete Ben Merrell as he flies over the Baytowne lagoon at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Enjoy free inflatables and lawn games during Boomin’ Tuesday at the Baytowne Events Plaza from 7-9:15 p.m. followed by a fireworks display. Magical Thursday features pirate Captain Davy and his free magic show at the Events Plaza Stage. Shows are at 7 and 8 p.m.

ECTC's 2020 Summer Camp

Following CDC guidelines, a selection of “socially distanced” Summer 2020 classes are offered through June 18. The classes, workshops and lessons are designed for various age groups from preschool through 12th grade. Tuition ranges from $95 to $295 per student depending on the program. Sibling, military and multiple camp discounts are provided; payment plans and scholarships available for group camps/classes. To register for the first phase of ECTC Summer Camp 2020 online sessions, call 684-0323 or go to www.EmeraldCoastTheatre.org. For more information and to pre-register for the second phase in-person classes, visit www.EmeraldCoastTheatre.org.

Sacred Heart Diabetes Program

Ascension Sacred Heart offers Prevent Type 2 Diabetes Program, a yearlong PreventT2 Lifestyle Change Program, starting on June 18. Guided by a trained lifestyle coach, groups of participants are learning the skills they need to make lasting changes.

For more information on enrollment, class schedules, cost or to speak to an education specialist, call 278-3546 or email Julie.Palmer@ascension.org.

Jessie Ritter Band

The Jessie Ritter band performs live from 7-9 p.m. July 22 at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the music.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be Sept. 4-6, 2020. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.