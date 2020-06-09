Meet the woman with the job title “mermaid.”

OKALOOSA ISLAND — Every weekend, Misty Randall makes mermaids real for the children – and parents – staying at The Island.

In a 50-plus-pound silicone tail, the Okaloosa Island hotel’s resident mermaid lounges poolside, posing for photo-ops and conjuring up an answer for seemingly every mermaid question that pops in a child’s mind.

Randall has always known she was a mermaid. As a child, she would slide a dive ring around her ankles to bind her legs together while she swam, imagining it was a tail.

“I did grow up in the time of ‘Splash’ – absolutely loved that movie and the imagination,” Randall said.

She’s always lived in the water, too. While growing up in California, Randall was on the swim team from third grade through her first year of college.

Swimming was her first love.

“I even wanted to go to the Olympics,” Randall said. “I grew up in the Bay area, which is where a lot of the Olympic swimmers come from. Swimming was a very big part of my life, so the dolphin kick – which is what we use when we’re in the mermaid tail – is very natural to me.”

Randall slipped into her first “real” tail in December of 2015 while modeling for The Mertailor. It felt like an extension of herself.

“It was just like the universe was showing me where to go, giving me a path and giving me the experience and knowledge that I needed to be able to start my business and grow on this journey,” Randall said.

She has eight tails now – made with different fabrics and each with different personalities, she said. Her signature tail is a custom blue silicone tail made by The Mertailor.

“You need to have that silicone tail to look the part,” Randall said. “You need to stand out. Those fabric tails are really popular, so people get used to seeing them. For me, being the real mermaid and to come across as a real mermaid, I wanted to go the Disney route – go all out, have the best of the best, the most real looking costume.”

Swimming in the 50- to 60-pound tails isn’t a challenge for someone as active as Randall. She not only has experience skateboarding, snowboarding, paddle boarding and doing aerial arts, but also is a fitness instructor and stilt walker for special events such as Mardi Gras.

Getting the tails on, however, is a challenge.

The tails are form-fitting, Randall said. To slide them on, she has to first lather her skin with coconut oil.

Since starting her business as Misty the Mermaid, Randall has donned the tails at hotels, restaurants and special events. She was once featured in an episode of HGTV’s “Beachfront Bargain Hunt.”

She even has two children’s books based on her character, “Discovering Misty: The Mermaid of the Emerald Coast (The Missing Tiara Book 1)” and “Discovering Misty: The Mermaid of the Emerald Coast (Friends Forever Book 2).” Family friend and author, Shirley Ulbrich, wrote the books and chose the illustrators with inspiration from Randall and Randall’s mother.

The first story is about the missing tiara.

“What happens is, mermaids have tiaras or crowns made out of seashells and things,” Randall said. “I wake up and my favorite crown is gone. I have a best friend who is a sea turtle, which is a loggerhead. We have this conversation going back and forth trying to think about where the crown had gone.”

Randall wanted to make the second book educational, based on her volunteer work for Gulf World Marine Institute. The story is about a sea turtle getting caught and needing help.

Rescuing sea turtles is a mission close to Randall’s heart.

“We’ve transported sea turtles, we’ve been part of rescues and doing things as simple as scrubbing a tank a sea turtle gets to swim in,” Randall said. “It’s been one of those experiences I’ll be forever grateful for. It was pretty rewarding.”

During the quarantine, Randall read her character’s books and other beach-y children’s books for a video series called “Mermaid ‘Tails’” on The Island’s Facebook page.

The concept of being The Island’s resident mermaid stemmed from a massive renovation, said Whitney Lee, a public relations consultant. They wanted to add a unique feature.

“To a guest, what is different about our hotel versus others?” Lee said. “The Island has the big grotto pool, the waterfall, the palm trees and swim-up bar. We were like, ‘Hey, mermaids live in grottos. We need a mermaid.’ We did some digging and we found Misty and she is a real live performing mermaid.”

Children are amazed by the realism of her tail, Lee said.

“They’re just mesmerized by her,” Lee said. “She’s really good about being in character with them. Obviously the adults want to take photos with her. Teenagers sometimes are like, ‘I’m too cool for this,’ but – you’d be surprised – the teenagers want to take photos with her, too. They do Instagram and TikTok stuff.”

Randall remembers talking to two young sisters one of the first times she ever portrayed a mermaid.

“The older one was telling me all about ‘The Little Mermaid’ and the younger one looked at me and said, ‘Do you watch “‘The Walking Dead’”?” Randall said. “Secretly, I had to laugh inside, because I love ‘The Walking Dead.’ It was funny and out of nowhere.”

Randall tries not to break character, modeling herself after the actors at Disney theme parks, she said. Some of the common questions children ask are if she has parents or what she likes to eat.

Randall answers honestly.

Yes, she has parents. And, she eats sushi and crab cakes – or French fries when the opportunity presents itself.

If they ask her age – and they often do – she has an answer for that, too.

“You take your age and times it by 12.38, because that’s the amount of moon cycles in each year,” Randall said. “And then you have a fun answer to tell them, ‘Oh, well I’m 509 moons.’ They always look at you like, ‘What?’ but it’s neat and magical or mystical to give them an answer like that. I say, ‘Yes, I’ve seen a lot of moons in my lifetime.’”