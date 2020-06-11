ARIES (March 21-April 19): Just because you are sincere and true blue doesn’t mean that everyone else has the same attributes. Don’t hang your hopes on someone who only pays lip service to a promise. Consider working in solitude to achieve your dreams.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You could be filled with fantasies and unusual ideas that may be impractical to implement but can be used to start a dialog. Listen to your partner and friends, who may offer their wisdom and provide useful suggestions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You may take pride in being sensitive to the feelings of others, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have a blind spot. You may begin to see the ways in which you may have been naive. Offer any needed apologies while you can.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t let someone put doubts in your mind when your instincts are on the mark. Trust your intuition and the guidance of those who have your best interests at heart to see you through to the finish line.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your strength of character makes you a valued adviser, especially if you are willing to sacrifice your personal time to help a friend. Be just as wise and thoughtful as you would be if you were handling your own finances.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Hidden problems may trip you up, but at least you are now aware of them. You might think more clearly and tap into a knowledge base to clear up misconceptions. Expand your list of entertainments and interests.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Other people may think you’re talented and that your ideas are intriguing. But asking for a commitment of someone’s time or money could be like walking through a minefield; you won’t know when you’re about to set something off.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Read a book, watch a video or ask a friend for advice and know-how. Knowledge is readily available and offers a way to help you climb out of a hole of dependence to become more independent and well-rounded.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Let someone else carry part of the load. Sharing duties as well as fun can bring you and a loved one closer together. Be willing to follow someone’s advice about a financial matter and all should turn out for the best.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Talk your way through any tough spots. You may discuss your options as well as your feelings more sincerely and succinctly. Prepare for the future and take a few baby steps towards launching a new project.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Let the naysayers talk all they like; you don’t need to participate in the conversation. Focus on achieving your goals and using your energy in constructive ways. Inspiring stories can boost your spirits.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your imagination in constructive ways and create something useful. You may think you know how someone feels, but you might be completely off base. Trusted friends might guide you through the trickiest situations.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may lose your sense of direction or dwell on fears and be beset by doubts during the upcoming four to five weeks, so hold off on making major changes or decisions. By late July your confidence and optimism should return and your leadership abilities should flower. Pay close attention to any opportunity for advancement since it could change your life for the better. Your imagination can run wild in August, so you might develop creative money-making ideas. You might enjoy a romantic holiday built for two as well. Late October can bring contentment and rewards for a job well done, but don’t ignore a chance to try something new or to expand your holdings while your luck may be at a peak.