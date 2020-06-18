Events are slowly beginning again. Please send yours to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance if possible.

Rock the Docks

Rock out on the Destin harbor, and make this summer a hit with a free Flash Flood concert at 7 p.m. June 20 at HarborWalk Village. On-site parking is $10.

June 27: Jessi Ritter

July 11: Sway Jah Vu

July 18: Blake Ruck

July 25: The HooDoos

Aug. 1: The Shakedown

Aug. 8: Dion Jones

Aug. 15: TBD

Camp Longleaf

Nothing beats actual camp, but Camp Longleaf hopes the “Camp at Home” series will keep you active. RETREAT: Outdoor Adventures June 20-22. This series will run through July 17. Visit https://www.camplongleaf-fl.org/camp-at-home/ for more information.

WEEK 3: Let's Get Buggie June 28-July 3

WEEK 4: More Mammals Please July 5-10

WEEK 5: Campity Camp Camp July 12-17

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn for the free film "Secret Life of Pets 2" at 8 p.m. June 21 at the Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• June 28: Mary Poppins Returns

• July 5: Abominable

• July 12: Finding Nemo

• July 19: Incredibles 2

• July 26: Lion King

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Sit back and enjoy a free evening of music from 7-9 p.m. June 24 with Kickstand Jenny on the Events Plaza Stage at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

• July 1: Boukou Groove

• July 8: Modern Eldorados

• July 15: Big AL and the Heavyweights

• July 22: Jessie Ritter

• July 29: Luke Langford Band

Concerts in the Village

Bring a bottle of wine, your favorite craft beer, some delicious snacks and a blanket or chair and enjoy the music of Departure at 7 p.m. June 25 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive W in Destin. Gates open at 6 p.m., and concerts begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door with general admission $15/adult and free to MKAF members and kids under 12. Visit https://francesroy.xtensio.com/CIV2020Rescheduled to see changes due to CUVID-19.

July 9: Jeffrey Steele (rescheduled)

July 16: Accent (rescheduled)

July 22,: The Ultimate Eagle's Tribute, On The Border (rescheduled)

July 30: Forrest Williams Band (rescheduled)

Aug. 20: M-80's (rescheduled)

Sept. 10: Casey Kearney

Sept. 17: The Shakedown

Sept. 24: The Bonehoeffers

Oct. 1 : Pickled Pickers

Oct. 3: Shania Twin

Oct. 8: Emerald Gold

Red, White, and Baytowne

Join The Village of Baytowne Wharf from 7-10 p.m. July 4 for the Red, White, and Baytowne celebration. Enjoy live music on the Events Plaza Stage at 7 p.m. from Donovan Keith Music, followed by a fireworks display that will light up the night sky at 9:15 p.m.

Free events at Baytowne Wharf

Hydroflight Monday, a free fly-board show with local athlete Ben Merrell as he flies over the Baytowne lagoon at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Enjoy free inflatables and lawn games during Boomin’ Tuesday at the Baytowne Events Plaza from 7-9:15 p.m. followed by a fireworks display. Magical Thursday features pirate Captain Davy and his free magic show at the Events Plaza Stage. Shows are at 7 and 8 p.m.

Cirque du HarborWalk

From 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 11, Cirque du HarborWalk fills the harbor with revelry and wonder. Enjoy music by Doc Roc, fire spinning, trapeze and aerial artists, stilt walkers and more. Discover the magic and a whole new world of fun at HarborWalk Village. On-site parking is $10.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be Sept. 4-6, 2020. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.