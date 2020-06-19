ARIES (March 21-April 19): Appearances can be deceiving. You may be so caught up trying to juggle your social life that you might not bother checking to see if it still feels meaningful. Set aside a little "me" time to meditate on your values.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Focus on completing assigned tasks to the best of your ability and consider temporarily putting your social life on the back burner. You are more likely than usual to find yourself assessed by a critical eye.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): With the Moon traveling through your sign, you may be more self-conscious and sensitive to moods than usual. Maintain an optimistic outlook to offset any sense of gathering gloom and focus on being conscientious and responsible.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Think of your own needs, too. Even if you would prefer to always be super-generous and gracious, sometimes you need to draw a line between taking care of other’s needs and doing self-care.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Remain diligent and above reproach to avoid slipping on your upward climb. You may not be able to make much progress in reaching your personal goals when there are duties that require your attention.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Smart people are often on the same wavelength. You and a partner can discuss various negotiation tactics and come up with a viable strategy to seamlessly handle any financial issues. Be each other’s best friend.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Turn away from the social media page to avoid wasting time on unimportant things. Some items may be amusing, but not everything you read is factual. It’s more important to pay attention to your work and daily tasks.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): When you are focused on getting what you want, it’s easier to attain. Numerous interruptions could break your concentration. Pressing family responsibilities may take precedent.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Everyone is and should be engrossed in achieving their own personal goals. Of course someone has his or her own agenda; focus on making your own breakthroughs toward attaining your own dreams.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Thrifty tactics and vigilant monitoring of your bank account should pay off. This is a day when a highly organized approach to your job or a task can produce favorable results. Hold off on making major purchases.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do not press your luck. This isn’t a good day to take a long lunch or skip one of your duties. It’s easy to be virtuous when you are not faced with temptation, but you need to stay strong when your character is tested.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Plant a picture in your imagination and then fertilize it. Then you can move on to handle life’s tasks and let your imagination do its best to make that dream come true. You may need to study harder to meet stringent criteria at work.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your self-confidence and self-assurance give you an edge in any competition during the next two to three weeks, but this may not win you any friends. Put the brakes on as July arrives, since humble and methodical methods must be utilized if you hope to impress someone. Make no major changes or decisions during July, when your luck may be on its weak side. Instead, simply concentrate on doing the absolute best job you can. Late August is when your business acumen is at a peak, and September may be an ideal time for a getaway or romantic interlude. Focus on handling your responsibilities in an honorable manner throughout November and reassess any troublesome situations in December, when your judgment is much improved.