Events are slowly beginning again. Please send yours to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance if possible.

Destin City Hall

All City Council meetings, workshops, executive sessions and CRA Board meetings are held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail. All other board and committee meetings are held at City Hall, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5841182318320240908. For help or information, email clerk@cityofdestin.com.

• Bid Committee, 2:30 p.m. June 25

• Budget Workshop, 5:30 p.m. June 29

• Council Workshop, Norriego Point Embayment, 6:30 p.m. June 29

• Parks & Recreation Committee, 4 p.m. June 30

• Observance of Independence Day, closed July 3

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Concerts are back, so sit back and enjoy a free evening of music from 7-9 p.m.June 24 with Kickstand Jenny on the Events Plaza Stage at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

• July 1: Boukou Groove

• July 8: Modern Eldorados

• July 15: Big AL and the Heavyweights

• July 22: Jessie Ritter

• July 29: Luke Langford Band

All-American Thursday Night

Celebrate the USA at HarborWalk Village at 6:30 p.m. Thursday nights. June 25 begins with a hero salute and vintage flyover followed by Band of Revival on the Main Stage. The night ends with fireworks over the harbor and a fire spinning spectacular at 9 p.m. On-site parking is $10.

• July 2: Modern Eldorados

• July 9: Band of Revival

• July 16: Band of Revival

• July 23: Band of Revival

• July 30: Modern Eldorados

• Aug. 6: Band of Revival

• Aug. 13: Band of Revival

Concerts in the Village

Bring a bottle of wine, your favorite craft beer, some delicious snacks and a blanket or chair and enjoy the music ofDeparture at 7 p.m. June 25 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive W in Destin. Gates open at 6 p.m., and concerts begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door with general admission $15/adult and free to MKAF members and kids under 12. Visit https://francesroy.xtensio.com/CIV2020Rescheduled to see changes due to CUVID-19.

July 9: Jeffrey Steele (rescheduled)

July 16: Accent (rescheduled)

July 22,: The Ultimate Eagle's Tribute, On The Border (rescheduled)

July 30: Forrest Williams Band (rescheduled)

Aug. 20: M-80's (rescheduled)

Sept. 10: Casey Kearney

Sept. 17: The Shakedown

Sept. 24: The Bonehoeffers

Oct. 1 : Pickled Pickers

Oct. 3: Shania Twin

Oct. 8: Emerald Gold

Dueling Piano Show

AJ's Endless Summer presents Dueling Piano Show this summer at AJ's On the Bayou, 200 Eglin Parkway NE in Fort Walton Beach. Shows are every Friday and Saturday night starting at 9 p.m. featuring Chris Roberts from the Howl at the Moon. Seats are on a first come first serve basis. Come for a late dinner and stay for the show.

Rock the Docks

Rock out on the Destin harbor, and make this summer a hit with a free Jessi Ritter concert at 7 p.m. June 27 at HarborWalk Village. On-site parking is $10.

July 11: Sway Jah Vu

July 18: Blake Ruck

July 25: The HooDoos

Aug. 1: The Shakedown

Aug. 8: Dion Jones

Aug. 15: Scenic Heights

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn for the free film "Mary Poppins Returns" at 8 p.m. June 28 at the Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• July 5: Abominable

• July 12: Finding Nemo

• July 19: Incredibles 2

• July 26: Lion King

Church at Crab Island

Shoreline Church will hold Sunday morning services at 10 a.m. at Crab Island. Just boat up to worship.

Adults Only Cruise

The 21+ adults only Buccaneer Pirate Cruise at HarborWalk Village will be held from 8:15-9:30 p.m. every Saturday during the summer. Book online at www.destinpirateship.com.

Camp Longleaf

Nothing beats actual camp, but Camp Longleaf hopes the "Camp at Home" series will keep you active. This series will run until July 17. Visit https://www.camplongleaf-fl.org/camp-at-home/ for more information.

WEEK 3: Let's Get Buggie June 28-July 3

WEEK 4: More Mammals Please July 5-10

WEEK 5: Campity Camp Camp July 12-17

Cirque du Harbor

From 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 11, Cirque du HarborWalk fills the harbor with revelry and wonder. Enjoy music by Doc Roc, fire spinning, trapeze and aerial artists, stilt walkers and more. Discover the magic and a whole new world of fun at HarborWalk Village. On-site parking is $10.

Verve Dance Company

A full-day intensive program including five daily classes, with a break for lunch and a second, small break mid-afternoon, will be held June 29-July 3, both virtually and in-studio. Tuition is $175/in-studio and $75/virtual. Visit thevervedancecompany.com or email vervedancecompany@yahoo.com for more information.

Youth Fall Soccer

Youth Fall Soccer registration is June 29-July 24 for ages 3-15 as of Sept. 1. The fee is $25/residents and $40/non-residents. All games are held on Friday nights at Morgan Sports Center. Registration can be completed online at www.cityofdestin.com or in person at the Destin Community Center Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Space is limited, and early registration is recommended. Coaches are needed.

Okaloosa Republican Club

The Okaloosa Republican Club candidate forum for the State Representative Office will take place at 6 p.m. June 30 at the American Legion Hall, 105 Hollywood Blvd. SW in Fort Walton Beach. Members submit questions to be asked of the candidates at mjbrgmn@aol.com. For reservations and further information, email nathanlepper@yahoo.com.

Republican Women Meeting

The Republican Women of Okaloosa Federated (RWOF) will hold their monthly luncheon meeting at noon July 1 at the Bavarian Wirsthaus, 24 Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach. The July meeting will feature a forum for District 1, 3 and 5 County Commission candidates. Republican candidates for all other races are also invited to speak for two minutes. Due to limited capacity, make your reservations by June 26 at fosterpk@gnt.net.

Family Independence Day Celebration

The City of Destin will host a Family Independence Day Celebration & Bike parade for children 14 and under at 5:30 p.m. July 1 at Destin Elementary School’s track. Registration begins at 4:45 p.m. The event is free to the public. Come show off your decorated bike, scooter, or wagon. Awards will be given for different categories in each age division. Spectators are welcome and refreshments will be available to all participants.

July 4 at HarborWalk Village

Celebrate Independence Day with three days of festivities on the Destin harbor. All-American Thursday begins July 2 with flyover at 6:30 p.m., The Modern Eldorados from 7-9 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m. and firespinning at 9:15. On July 3, enjoy music by Flash Flood at 7 p.m. and July 4 begins with Eli Hannon & The Manly Hero from 7-9 p.m., followed by fireworks and firespinning. On-site parking is $10.

Red, White, and Baytowne

Join The Village of Baytowne Wharf from 7-10 p.m. July 4 for the Red, White, and Baytowne celebration. Enjoy live music on the Events Plaza Stage at 7 p.m. from Donovan Keith Music, followed by a fireworks display that will light up the night sky at 9:15 p.m.

Annual Big Truck Day

Children of all ages can see the unique trucks working in the community from 9-11 a.m. July 31 at the Destin Community Center parking lot. There is no charge. For more information, call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com.

Library Virtual Programs

As part of the Destin Library’s 2020 Imagine Your Story! Summer Reading Program, access to great programs virtually from the library’s web page will be offered. Visit cityofdestin.com/library and click on the Summer Reading Program link to view these programs.

Free events at Baytowne Wharf

Hydroflight Monday, a free fly-board show with local athlete Ben Merrell as he flies over the Baytowne lagoon at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Enjoy free inflatables and lawn games during Boomin’ Tuesday at the Baytowne Events Plaza from 7-9:15 p.m. followed by a fireworks display. Magical Thursday features pirate Captain Davy and his free magic show at the Events Plaza Stage. Shows are at 7 and 8 p.m.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Destin 2020 Hurricane Information Guide

Hurricane season begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30. The 2020 City of Destin Hurricane Guide is now available on the City of Destin website at https://www.cityofdestin.com/8/Services and City of Destin Government Facebook page.This guide is designed to provide valuable information to use before, during and after a storm.

Henderson Beach State Park, Joe's Bayou annual pass requests

Residents can submit their Henderson Beach State Park annual pass requests online at https://www.cityofdestin.com/annualpass. Rebate requests and Joe’s Bayou Boat launch passes for residents and non-residents are also available through online submission. Requests will be processed and made available for mail delivery or curbside pickup at Destin City Hall. Call City Hall at 837-4242 to schedule a pick-up time. Upon completion of the request and verification, payments will be accepted.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be Sept. 4-6, 2020. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

TRUMP Boat Rally/Parade

Bring your boat or rent a boat/watercraft with Trump banners/flags to show support for President Trump from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 5. Meet at east side of Mid-Bay Bridge by LuLu's from 10:30-10:50 a.m.then start at 11 a.m. and head to Pensacola Beach and back. Event is free.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the "team map" as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.