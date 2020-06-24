This local videographer delves into Okaloosa County’s history in a documentary that will air Friday at a drive-in theater.

FORT WALTON BEACH – Shane Reynolds has traveled the world filming material in 65 countries for the likes of the Discovery Channel, Travel Channel and National Geographic since the late 1990s.

The founder of production company Color Earth’s most recent work, though, delves into a place close to his heart: home. Reynolds recently completed the one-hour historical documentary, "Sand in My Soul: Stories of the Emerald Coast by Those Who Tell Them Best."

"I was born in Pensacola, raised in Fort Walton and after moving away for awhile, I came back and now I’m living in Destin," Reynolds said. "I’m a rare native and I’m very connected to this place. It’s got a rich history I think a lot of people don’t know – whether they’re locals or tourists. I wanted to make something the locals would appreciate and respect, but I also wanted something that would educate tourists to the place they’re visiting. I’m hoping it adds some context to this area and we’re not just this tourist trap."

SAND IN MY SOUL (trailer) - A Historical Documentary from Color Earth on Vimeo.

The documentary will premiere at 8:20 p.m. Friday at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds. Tickets are $30 online at thepopupmovietour.com.

Reynolds dug into the project in 2011 after Lee Glaser approached him with the idea. She helped facilitate interviews and logistics throughout its making.

"She had this idea of putting together a full-length real, professional documentary on the Emerald Coast – pulling together all the names of legends and icons of the idea that were still around to tell these historical stories," Reynolds said.

After a year of working on it, though, the budget ran out. Reynolds has chiseled away at it in his limited free time since.

His creation is a scrapbook of Okaloosa County history.

"It’s legends and icons talking about a brushed over history from the Native American history to the military influence to Destin’s fishing history," Reynolds said. "It really centers on Okaloosa County. It’s mostly about Eglin, Okaloosa Island, Fort Walton (Beach) and Destin. It talks about how the Destin Pass came to be, Crab Island and old hot spots, big events like Billy Bowlegs."

It features interviews with community business owners and change-makers Charles Morgan, Chester Kroeger and Charles "Bull" Rigdon – who died in 2014. All of the music featured is from local musicians or people who have a connection to the area, such as Dread Clampitt, Matt Jones and Edwin McCain – who often goes cobia fishing.

"Sand in My Soul" was originally supposed to debut April 4 at Suds N Cinema for a sold-out show, but was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. Reynolds is thrilled he found an alternative with the help of Michael Silvers, the owner of the pop-up drive-in theater Drive-in Dudes.

"Doing a historical documentary at a drive-in theater is not only appropriate in an old-school way, but it’s socially distanced and compliant," Reynolds said. "It’s kind of perfect."