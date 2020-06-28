ARIES (March 21-April 19): The road to harmonious romantic encounters and serene family relationships could be paved with a few speed bumps. Try to not make any impulsive decisions or overreact to little misunderstandings in the early part of the week.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your popularity could hit its zenith in the week to come. However, don’t get complacent just because someone admires you or people are talking about your work. Put new ventures on the back burner.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’re usually levelheaded, but if you don’t do your homework, you might make a bad call. In the week ahead, try to avoid making impulsive purchases or participating in get-rich-quick schemes that could be costly.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may find it difficult to feel understood or to charm your way into someone’s good graces in the week ahead. Honor existing commitments but don’t make additional promises or enter into new agreements.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Challenge your assumptions and be sure you have everything you need before you start a new venture. You might be drowning in imaginative ideas, but the time is not ripe to put them into motion. Gather your resources and wait until next week.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Unexpected bills or unpredictable behavior can challenge even the most mindful and thorough person. Communications can go awry during the upcoming week, so be especially careful with your money, mail and packages.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You can never control the opinions of others, and they’re none of your business anyway. When you are at your most authentic and operating with high integrity, you always win. In the upcoming week, uphold these standards in business and in love to get the best results.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen to the other person’s unique point of view. This may bring about a change of perspective that triggers new ideas and brings you closer together. What may seem surprising now could be helpful in the week to come.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): More money means you’re obligated to find wise ways to use it. Celestial conditions are favorable for receiving a little bit extra in your bank account, but take your time deciding on any investments.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You might appear in the spotlight, but this may mean that other people in your life feel isolated. In the week ahead, be sensitive to the possibility that loved ones could feel overlooked or left out of the loop.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Heads up. Key circumstances within your household could change for the better as this week unfolds. However, at your job, a health issue or a pet could be at the center of a misunderstanding or emotional turmoil.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You might think that a financial situation is a matter of sink or swim, but it could be beneficial to just tread water. Rather than making a snap decision about a purchase or investment, wait several days until all the facts are in.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your high energy may need suitable outlets during the next two to three weeks, when you might be more competitive and involved than usual. Focus on being a sharp negotiator in August, when you can be a whiz at finances and an excellent strategist. Matters of the heart might not go so well in September, when a loved one may be dissatisfied or a misunderstanding could disturb the harmony of a key relationship. Take a vacation or spend time daydreaming in October, when your imagination is strong. You might secure the job of your dreams or obtain a promotion in January, but it could lead to added responsibilities in February that challenge the strength of your ambitions.