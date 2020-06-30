ARIES (March 21-April 19): It could be fantasy and not fate that makes things seem more complicated than they really are. Avoid misunderstandings by being willing to go along with someone’s harmless flights of fancy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make imagery count. You may be able to spin your ideas and your appearance into a more favorable look. Be a leader and set an example when morals, principles and high ideals need to be demonstrated.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Sometimes you have to fake before you make it. More can be gained by speaking your mind than by brooding in silence, but be considerate of others. Search out the win-win solutions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A stalemate might stall your progress. You may yearn for more romance in your life than is possible at this time. When your expectations are unrealistic, you are likely to be disappointed when people do not meet them.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Friends and your status within a group might seem important now. A careless word or change of plan might create a situation that challenges your loyalties. Reach out to a trustworthy friend or family member.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do you really need that? Watch a tendency to spend money on wild and crazy fads. The little things you buy on impulse may bring a smile to your face, but things that are useful and lasting bring more true pleasure.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): When they think you’re good, don’t disappoint them. You may receive more positive attention from others than usual, but you must work hard to live up to that favorable opinion.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You may believe in the eventual triumph of good over evil, or that all fairy tales have a moral message. Since you are inspired by positive and uplifting ideas, it is easier for you to be generous and show brotherly love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your passion for achieving financial success can keep you going long after the sun goes down. Your belief that there is always a happy ending may sustain you and help you overcome minor misunderstandings.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When you are open-minded and grateful, you are able to see opportunities rather than obstacles. Pure logic alone may not work when it comes to human feelings and behavior. Cultivate empathy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Some people believe that there is a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. You want to believe that, but you are more of a pragmatist when it comes to handling your money. Encourage your friends to be more realistic.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Find your best path forward. Your social skills can give you a competitive edge, especially when it comes to making smart business moves. Fight off the urge to spend money frivolously to satisfy emotional needs.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Matters of trust, commitment and loyalty may take center stage during the upcoming five to six weeks. You may not be at your best in public, or there could be misunderstandings. Be sure to fulfill your existing promises but avoid making new pledges, because conditions can shift quickly. By the second half of August, your sensible, practical self is in charge and you can make better financial decisions. October is a good time to enjoy a vacation or romantic getaway with an affectionate partner where the two of you can explore your fantasies and share inspiring ideas. Take advantage of any opportunities or offers that come your way in late January, when you will have a chance to make permanent improvements.