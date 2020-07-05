ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): Make the most of your spare time. Use it to be constructive and diligent, as free time may come at a premium later in the week. Prioritize responsibilities to be sure to get things done.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): You may have an urge to walk on the wild side, but some minor changes may be all it takes to relieve apathy or boredom. Stay with what has been proven good for you and don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Go all in or don’t go at all. You will enjoy activities more if you fully commit to being a part of the festivities rather than hesitating to become involved. Overthinking a problem might make it seem more difficult.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Believe it when you see it. Do not rely on promises or assurances from someone until you have concrete evidence in front of you. You will fare better when you do not seek outside help for your projects.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can lead a horse to water, but you cannot make it drink. Point someone in the right direction but don’t bend over backward or try to force the issue if they are not ready. Rely on your own skills to succeed.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There is a time and place for everything. Make sure of this through the careful planning of your schedule for the coming week. Too much spontaneity could use up needed time and leave you struggling to catch up.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): Build a strong foundation. Your judgment may be slightly off today, so get information and advice from as many sources as possible. Friendships should stand on their own and not be subject to conditions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Remember that it’s often the thought that counts. Be gracious when someone offers a token of esteem, even if it’s something you do not really care to receive. Don’t let the heat of competition make your temper boil.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Let your imagination run wild. Daydreaming about excitement and adventure can be the next best thing to being there. Show that you really mean business when the workweek begins.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may be setting the bar too high. Ideals are for you to strive for; if you hold others to impossible expectations, it creates disappointment on both sides. Accept others for who they are and don’t be judgmental.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Winning isn’t everything. You shouldn’t get so caught up in competing that you forget to enjoy yourself and others. Concentrate on friendship and fun and don’t worry about who is the best.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): Make tea for two. Give a special someone your undivided attention this Sunday and find something to do that you can both enjoy. Have it your way today, as free time could be scarce in the week ahead.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your focus might shift from friendships and social connections to love and all its trappings as the next two to three weeks unfold. Make sure a new idea comes with the right motivations before you put it into practice. You will be more practical and levelheaded in August, which makes that a much better time to make decisions and take actions that could impact your finances or business. In September, your judgment is even more improved, and you can more easily see the consequences of your decisions. This is an excellent time to put important plans into motion, because if they are good for you, they’ll go smoothly. Late October, when you are more creative, romantic and imaginative, is an ideal time for a vacation or to gather inspiration so you can make your job or business more profitable. Your inspirational and visionary ideas can be put to good use in November, when business, career and money-making ideas could be a priority.