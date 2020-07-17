Labor Day event put off until March 2021

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Another major local event has taken an early bow because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, originally scheduled for Labor Day weekend on Panama City Beach, will now be postponed until March 26-28, organizers announced Friday. The lineup, featuring Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd remains the same.

PHOTOS: FASHION GALLERY: Hats of Gulf Coast Jam (2019)

"We held out as long as we possibly could before making the decision to postpone this year’s Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam," said Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady in a news release. "The excitement for the festival was amazing. We knew our ’Jammers’ wanted to get out and hear some great country music, but virus numbers are rising all over the country and we had to make this very difficult decision."

Pre-sold tickets will be honored for the new dates. However, if ticketholders aren’t able to attend in March, refunds may be requested. Organizers said all current ticket holders will be notified by July 24 how to proceed with any of the ticket options.

"The safety of Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam artists, fans, vendors, staff and the residents of our wonderful city is our highest priority, no matter what’s going on," said Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam COO Mark Sheldon, who also serves as mayor of Panama City Beach. "We felt like we had a great plan in place to make this a safe event, but conversations with state and local officials, the health department and CDC confirmed this was the most prudent move for everyone involved."

Bryan posted a video message to fans in which he said the large festival presented health and safety challenges.

"It felt like the right move was to postpone it a little bit," Bryan said. "We’ll see you guys in March."

For more details, visit the website, GulfCoastJam.com