ARIES (March 21-April 19): What you hear may not be what you get. Pledges you counted on might not be honored and could put you in a quandary. Dig beneath surface appearances, as it could be a case of mixed-up communications and not a broken promise.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Adopting a self-reliant and independent attitude might seem the perfect answer to any problems, but that might be challenging for others to handle. An abrupt shift of perspective or plans could be perceived as an act of disloyalty.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Once you are out of the woods, everything looks brighter and the path ahead is clearer. Your doubts are likely behind you, and it’s easier to forge ahead with your plans. A romantic partner might be on your mind.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your friends support your high ideals. However, you may get more than you bargained for if you participate in a group activity. An individual may surprise you with ill-considered advice or by dominating the proceedings.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): At times, a loved one may be difficult to understand, but this person will likely go to bat for you when necessary. Just because someone close develops a passion for a new subject does not mean they love you any less.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Words can’t always convey all the feelings you want to express. Prove that your heart is in the right place by showing that you’re willing to forgive and forget. A romantic partner might be your best friend, too.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Enjoy the encouragement of others but know that achieving serenity is an inside job. Though you may feel resistant to change and want to stick with the tried and true, change might be what you need to realize your full potential.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Some key issues are clear now, so it might be time for a heart-to-heart discussion. Use your common sense when there are excessive demands on your wallet. Apply initiative when adaptation to change is needed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You might hesitate to exceed your budget, but there are no limits on how much you can love. You can discuss major purchases and reach a conclusion if you and a partner spend quality time planning together.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick to business. Focus on your work and on pleasing your loved ones. Avoid spreading potentially hurtful gossip. Remember that whatever you put out there will return to you in kind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): They say that rolling stones gather no moss, but if they roll down a hill, they can cause an avalanche. You certainly enjoy having your freedom, but you could inadvertently initiate something that creates consequences.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Open your mind; seek information from new and different sources. The key to a better future might lie in chance meetings and a wider array of friendships that spark thoughts and empower you to develop new goals.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Contact with friends or new acquaintances can stir your imagination as the next three to four weeks unfold. Wait until late August, when you are more sensible and grounded, to act on your imaginative ideas, as there will be less chance you could act on wrong or inadequate information. Your romantic urges may grow as October arrives and so does your attractiveness and appeal to others. This is an excellent time to finalize major initiatives or take the necessary steps to change jobs or to make a long-term commitment. Be prepared to grab any opportunities that come your way in December, as it may be in your best interest to move ahead to secure a brighter future.