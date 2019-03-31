PENSACOLA BEACH — Pensacola Beach's popular outdoor summer concert series, Bands on the Beach, is back in April. The free concert series features performers for every musical taste and is held each Tuesday 7-9 p.m. beginning April 2 and running through Oct. 29.
Featuring a lineup of regional artists, Bands on the Beach delivers an eclectic musical experience throughout the entire summer — all organized by the Santa Rosa Island Authority.
Located at the Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach, overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, spectators are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Pets and glass are prohibited.
For more information, call the SRIA at (850) 932-2257 or go to visitpensacolabeach.com for the latest updates.
Here is the Bands on the Beach 2019 Schedule:
APRIL
April 2: Not Quite Fab
April 9: Rhinestone
April 16: Touch of Gray
April 23: The Legend Band
April 30: John Hart Project
MAY
May 7: True Blue Band
May 14: Deception
May 21: Jessie Ritter
May 28" Bay Bridge Band
JUNE
June 4: I’magene
June 11: Elvis Remembered
June 18: Reunion Band
June 25: The Astronauts
JULY
July 2: Johnny Earthquake & the Moondogs
July 9: Modern Eldorados
July 16: Emerald Gold
July 23: Memory Lane
July 30: Tyler Mac
AUGUST
Aug. 6: Christi Dees Bad Juju
Aug. 13: Slight Return Band
Aug. 20: Crosstown
Aug. 27: ClassX
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 3: SheAndTheIts
Sept. 10: Chloe Channell
Sept. 17: Twang Gang
Sept. 24: Mass Kunfuzion
OCTOBER
Oct. 1: Knee Deep Band
Oct. 8: Southern Breeze
Oct. 15: Holly Shelton
Oct. 22: Adam Holt
Oct. 29: Emerald Coast Blues Brothers