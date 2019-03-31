PENSACOLA BEACH — Pensacola Beach's popular outdoor summer concert series, Bands on the Beach, is back in April. The free concert series features performers for every musical taste and is held each Tuesday 7-9 p.m. beginning April 2 and running through Oct. 29.

Featuring a lineup of regional artists, Bands on the Beach delivers an eclectic musical experience throughout the entire summer — all organized by the Santa Rosa Island Authority.

Located at the Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach, overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, spectators are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Pets and glass are prohibited.

For more information, call the SRIA at (850) 932-2257 or go to visitpensacolabeach.com for the latest updates.

Here is the Bands on the Beach 2019 Schedule:

APRIL

April 2: Not Quite Fab

April 9: Rhinestone

April 16: Touch of Gray

April 23: The Legend Band

April 30: John Hart Project

MAY

May 7: True Blue Band

May 14: Deception

May 21: Jessie Ritter

May 28" Bay Bridge Band

JUNE

June 4: I’magene

June 11: Elvis Remembered

June 18: Reunion Band

June 25: The Astronauts

JULY

July 2: Johnny Earthquake & the Moondogs

July 9: Modern Eldorados

July 16: Emerald Gold

July 23: Memory Lane

July 30: Tyler Mac

AUGUST

Aug. 6: Christi Dees Bad Juju

Aug. 13: Slight Return Band

Aug. 20: Crosstown

Aug. 27: ClassX

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 3: SheAndTheIts

Sept. 10: Chloe Channell

Sept. 17: Twang Gang

Sept. 24: Mass Kunfuzion

OCTOBER

Oct. 1: Knee Deep Band

Oct. 8: Southern Breeze

Oct. 15: Holly Shelton

Oct. 22: Adam Holt

Oct. 29: Emerald Coast Blues Brothers