Robert Pincince can’t picture Fort Walton Beach without Unity.

The Fort Walton Beach resident has been a member for more than 20 years, held nearly every seat on the church’s board and put hours of sweat equity into transforming the space it’s in today.

As the small church on Hurlburt Road celebrates its 30th anniversary, Pincince recalls one of his fondest memories — though it didn’t happen within the church’s walls.

•••

The Rev. Marjorie Howard founded the church in 1989 and retired in 1998.

When Howard died, her desire was to have her ashes brought back here to the Fort Walton Beach area. Her family chartered a boat and many church members gathered for a ceremony to spread her ashes in the Gulf of Mexico.

“It was very iconic to see. Here is the legacy of the church. Even though she went back to be with family for her last days, she wanted to come back to this area,” Pincince said. “This is where her soul was anchored. She really had this connection.

“To be able to participate in that, it was very grounding.”

Unity will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a homecoming service followed by a catered luncheon featuring guest speakers the Rev. George Schmidt, Unity of Pensacola’s the Rev. Jaime Sanders, the Rev. Jo Ann Dubrouillet, Lillian Johnson and Jan Minardi.

The service is at 10:30 a.m. May 5 at 1797 Hurlburt Road, Fort Walton Beach. The public is welcome to attend.

‘I’m home’

Unity of Fort Walton Beach started as a small study group.

Membership expanded until it outgrew two locations, first on Buck Drive, then on Mooney Road. The church bought its current facility on Hurlburt Road in 1993, and held its first service there Easter of that year.

The members spent hours of hard work converting the space from a residence to a church, which involved removing a carport, laying the foundation and building a chapel.

“When we first bought that property, I devoted so much time to getting the chapel built, the joke was when I saw the minister and his wife, I’d say, ‘OK, honey I’m home,’” Pincince said. “I did dedicate a lot of hours and so did many others.”

“Volunteerism is really the heart of any church, regardless of what faith you practice.”

No matter the church’s address, people are drawn to it.

The Rev. Stephen Kosmyna started in 2016 as Unity’s third senior minister. In this time of mega churches, it’s no minor feat for a small church to last 30 years, he said.

“We have over 350 local churches offering choices for every individual from every walk of life,” Kosmyna said. “It comes down to the message of love, acceptance, diversity and inclusiveness. People are hungry for Unity’s message of love and possibility, human and divine.”

Kosmyna thinks people feel peace when they enter the space.

“People come from all around and they walk through our doors, they tell me that they sense the loving energy,” Kosmyna said. “They sense that there’s no discord. The energy is so positive there that they feel this threshold of love they’re walking into.”

Kosmyna thinks this feeling comes because the church actively practices inclusiveness with new people.

“They feel like from day one they’re part of our family,” Kosmyna said. “It’s a real family atmosphere that just is. It’s not something I’ve created. It’s just that consciousness of the whole that can be felt. It can only be experienced, not really explained. It’s ineffable.”

‘It’s transformative’

Pincince calls Unity’s message “Christianity light.”

Unity of Fort Walton Beach is affiliated with Unity Worldwide Ministries.

“Instead of focusing on the entire Bible, we focus on the New Testament and specifically we focus on the teachings of Jesus himself,” Pincince said. “We take those as lessons learned and interpret some of those parables, so you can make it useful in today’s life.”

Unity is also completely non-judgmental, Pincince said. It's a place of acceptance, he said.

“I find it to be a very comfortable, loving church," Pincince said. “You hear a very spiritual, but uplifting message. You leave feeling good, like your batteries are recharged.”

Unity embraces and honors all religions, offering a positive, practical approach to Christianity, Kosmyna said.

Kosmyna is a great speaker with much energy, Pincince said.

“The passion for the message comes through every Sunday,” Pincince said. “Everybody loves him. He has a great stage presence, a great voice.”

Pincince is fond of all the church’s senior ministers. He knew Howard for 14 years.

“She had a personal counseling method that really put you at ease,” Pincince said.

Pincince still remembers one of the first things she taught him. When he first moved to the area, his finances were tight, he said.

“I explained that to her, ‘I’m struggling with getting settled,’” Pincince said. “She said, ‘For every check you write, before you put it in the envelope, you bless the check and say, "Thank you Lord for the money for this Gulf Power bill or Okaloosa Gas bill."' Putting the power of prayer with the expense of money, it changed my focus entirely on how to manage money.

“To be able to bless that money as it is used, believe me, it’s transformative.”

‘Neat feat’

The 30th anniversary’s homecoming celebration is a service for the old-timers and the newcomers.

Rosanne Painter, a church member and Fort Walton Beach resident, said they invited people who were at Unity during its conception for the Sunday service. The community is welcome.

“We’re finding out what it was like in the very beginning, what those people did and what they went through to get to where we are today,” Painter said. “Thirty years in a small community is a neat feat.”

George Schmidt was the church’s reverend for 14 years. He will return from Tallahassee to speak at the homecoming celebration service, Kosmyna said.

Unity plans to celebrate all year, Painter said.

As Pincince thinks about the church’s history, he can’t picture his life, or a world, without it. His explanation for this lies at the end of every Sunday service, when the congregation forms a circle and sings the “Peace Prayer.”

“When we hold hands and sing that song and we’re looking around at each other and smiling, it’s a weekly reminder that this is why we do this,” Pincince said. “It’s for the people.”