Here is a list of Vacation Bible School offerings from local churches. Submit VBS information to faith@thedestinlog.com to have it added to the list.

Village Baptist Church VBS is 9 a.m. to noon June 3-7 at the church, 101 Matthew Blvd., Destin. Throw on your camera strap and buckle your seatbelt. VBS 2019 takes you on a wild adventure — with elephants and egrets, polar bears and penguins, cockatoos and crocodiles. VBS is for 2-year-olds through fifth-graders. Parents may register children for the grade they have just completed. Two-year-olds must be potty trained. Availability is limited for 2 years through prekindergartners.

Grace Lutheran Church VBS hours are 9 a.m.-noon July 29 through Aug. 2 at 4325 Commons Drive West, Destin. This year's theme is "Miraculous Mission: Jesus Save the World!" Grace will be transformed into the frontiers of outer space. Sign up at www.gracedestin.org or fill out a registration form in the church narthex. Adult volunteers are also needed to help attendees with stories, crafts, registration and more. Register online or in person. All volunteers must pass a background check and a child safety test. Contact Pastor Logan Landes for details.