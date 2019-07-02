We give local and visiting writers a chance to share their own stories in First Draft. This week, let’s meet Brian Toups.

PREFACE

Name: Brian Toups

Homebase: Gulf Breeze

Genre: Sci-fi/fantasy

Most notable published work: “Star Kin”

“Star Kin” is a young adult fantasy about a girl who falls from the sky, with no memory of her life in the heavens.

CHAPTERS

Describe your writing style in 15 words or less.

Modern mythical with a poetic flare.

When did you know you wanted to write? What drew you to your genre(s)?

I started writing silly Pokemon stories as a kid, then graduated to novels when I was 14. My high-school novels read like sprawling role-playing video games. I learned a lot writing them, but I will not inflict all those adjectives and battle scenes on another human being.

Fantasy is my favorite genre because of its nearly limitless potential for imagination. Fantasy books also tend to be longer, which means more room for world-building and philosophical musings.

Which writers do you admire?

In the realm of fantasy, there’s no escaping the greats. J.R.R. Tolkien, C.S. Lewis and Ursula K. Le Guin are my heroes, the greatest of all time. My favorite living authors are Patrick Rothfuss, Brandon Sanderson and Neil Gaiman.

Summarize your writing process.

My process begins with a character or idea that fascinates me. I might start by imagining a pearl diver who can transform into animals at will. What kind of world does she live in? Are there other mages with powers like hers? What are her goals for her life, her dreams? Does she want to see the world, get rich, fall in love ... save all the orphans? Of course, she has a dream. Everyone does. So how does she achieve it? What is the most difficult and interesting year of her life? Once I figure that out, I have the starting point for a story.

Next comes the writing, then months of editing, then more editing. I write at least five drafts before I feel confident in a book or story.

Where do you get your inspiration?

I read constantly, and there’s always plenty to learn from other thinkers. Sometimes a simple line in a history book will get my imagination going. Yesterday I read about these relay-style couriers in South America — men who would deliver news through mountain passes. (There were no horses until the Spanish came.) I wondered, who were these fleet-footed couriers? What were they really like? Did they dream of doing more with their gifts? To compete in Olympic-style games, for example, for fame and glory? What obstacles held them back?

I am also inspired by travel. The natural world is just so breathtaking. Leaving home always wakes my brain up, makes me pay attention to the world around me. Learning new things in far-off places often triggers my imagination.

What is your favorite theme or archetype of writing?

I’m all about the battle between good and evil. You’ll find gray characters in my books, neither good nor evil. Most people are a mixture, after all. But you couldn’t get the mixture without those two fundamental components, good and evil. I like to explore them.

I’m also about finding true love and keeping it. Many of my characters are, too.

How do you deal with writer’s block?

It’s such a funny term, writer’s block. I’ve never met a roofer who said he couldn’t roof that day because he had roofer’s block, or a swimmer with swimmer’s block. But it is a real challenge. Sometimes the ideas just don’t flow. My two best pieces of advice:

1. Write first thing in the morning. When I wake, my mind is closest to the place where I dream, the place where my best ideas come from. The day is new and there is nothing clouding my thoughts.

2. If I can’t produce any new words, I try editing or improving on old ideas, or I try brainstorming or outlining. Sometimes I work on the other facets of being a writer. Social media growth, marketing my work, sending out queries to agents, etc. It’s not always fun, but it’s necessary.

What advice do you have for aspiring writers?

Read like your livelihood depends on it, because it does! I’ve never met an accomplished writer who didn’t read all the time! Write every day, if you can. An hour each day is better than cramming in seven hours one night a week. The routine keeps your brain connected to the story, keeps the ideas flowing.

What are you working on now? Where can people get your writings?

I am working on a new novel tentatively titled: "Starbreaker." It’s about Rhea, a dockside back-of-the-bar singer who enters a world-famous singing competition and changes her life in the process. Think "Twilight" meets "American Idol." It’s partially inspired by my adventures assisting my wife, singer-songwriter Jessie Ritter, in her musical endeavors.

EPILOGUE

