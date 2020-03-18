Makes 2 to 4 servings

Adapted from “Fish” by Mark Bittman.

1 cup milk

1 pound catfish fillets

Vegetable oil for frying

1½ cups panko breadcrumbs or cornmeal

2 tablespoons pepper

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Salt to taste

Lemon wedges

Pour the milk into a bowl and let the catfish soak in it while you heat about 1½ inches of oil in a large pan to about 375 degrees. Mix the panko or cornmeal in a plastic bag with the peppers and salt.

Drain the fillets; then shake them in the panko in the bag. Shake off any excess coating and fry them until golden brown on both sides, a total of about 5 minutes. Drain on paper towels and serve immediately with lemon wedges.

PER SERVING (based on 4): 402 calories, 25 g protein, 33 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 19 g fat (13 g saturated), 66 mg cholesterol, 643 mg sodium