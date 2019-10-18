IN THE NEWS

A recent Australian study has found that dietary changes can help reduce symptoms of depression in three weeks. According to Science Focus, young adults with depression who consumed large amounts of processed foods, sugar and fats, shows fewer signs of depression three weeks after beginning diets containing more fruits, vegetables, fish and lean meats.

Seventy-six students at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, with depression, were split into two groups. In one, the students continued with their existing diet, while those in the second were given healthy-eating advice, a hamper of healthier foods and money for groceries.

Each student was assessed for depression, anxiety and overall mood before and after the test, as well as rated on learning and reasoning tasks. At the end of the three-week test period, the healthier diet group show improvement in mood, with lower depression scores. Those in the unhealthy group, however, remained in the moderate to high depression score range.

The healthier group also showed lower anxiety scores, though the difference was not quite as pronounced.

- More Content Now



STUDY SAYS

Walking speed and brain health

A recent Duke University study, found that those with slower walking speeds showed “accelerated aging.” The study, published in JAMA, showed the lungs, teeth and immune systems of slow walkers tended to be in worse shape than the people who walked faster. The data came from long-term study of nearly 1,000 people who were born during a single year in Dunedin, New Zealand. Brain exams showed slower walkers tended to have lower total brain volume, lower mean cortical thickness, less brain surface area and higher incidence of small lesions in white matter.

- More Content Now



HEALTHY LIVING

Tips for keto

The ketogenic diet can be effective if followed correctly. The Times of India have a few tips to help dieters follow this popular low-carb, high-fat, medium-protein diet. Dieters should be sure to drink plenty of water. As the body begins burning fat, it is necessary to increase fluid intake, otherwise your metabolism will slow down, interfering with weight loss. You should also keep track of how much dairy you consume. Because dairy products are low in carbs and high in fats, it’s easy to overeat, which defeats the purpose of the diet. Some products can also be high in sugar, so you should always check the label. Even though it is a high-fat diet, people are still scared of fats and tend to avoid them. Be sure to eat enough fats to maintain good hormone function and metabolism. Good fats are animal fats, olive oil and monounsaturated fats. Lastly, snack, but in moderation. It’s easy to get carried away and overeat if your constantly snacking.

- More Content Now



NUMBER TO KNOW

The average human body contains around 39 trillion individual bacterial cells - more than the total number of human cells in the body.

- More Content Now