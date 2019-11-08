The menu for Nov. 11-15 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Oct. 11: Veterans’ Day, no school

• Oct. 12: Red beans and rice with chicken sausage patty and crunchy tortilla chips, turkey taco nachos with fresh sliced bread, steamed peas, mixed fruit and choice of milk

• Oct. 13: Pizza pasta bake with bread, grilled chicken on a bun, broccoli, diced peaches and choice of milk

• Oct. 14: Chicken and waffles with syrup, hot dog on a bun, steamed carrots, applesauce and choice of milk

• Oct. 15: Hamburger or cheeseburger on a bun, cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed green beans, diced pears and choice of milk