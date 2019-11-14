The menu for Nov. 18-22 at Destin Elementary includes:

Nov 20 or 21: All students and family are welcome to a special Holiday Lunch. See school flyer for grades invited each day. Turkey dinner includes turkey slice with corn dog as alternate, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, stuffing, cranberry sauce, applesauce, dessert, and beverage

• Nov. 18: Macaroni and cheese with fresh sliced bread, breaded chicken on a bun, steamed peas, mixed fruit and choice of milk

• Nov. 19: Chicken cheese steak sub with sauteed vegetables, turkey taco nachos with fresh sliced bread, kidney beans, applesauce and choice of milk

• Nov. 20: Italian dunkers with marinara sauce, grilled cheese, chickpea and tomato salad, strawberry cup and choice of milk

• Nov. 21: Popcorn chicken bowl with sliced bread, hot dog on a bun, steamed corn, diced peaches and choice of milk

• Nov. 22: Breaded fish stick, cheese or pepperoni pizza, broccoli, citrusy mandarin oranges and choice of milk