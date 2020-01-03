Let’s see now; the year 2019 in review — in one word. Well, politics! Enough said. We have had some.

Books? “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” wins with “The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell” a close second. “Where the Crawdads Sing” comes somewhere in the mix. You won’t go wrong with either; you might even try them all. Movies? Only Christmas flicks and NOTHING after 2000 for me. (I’m stuck in the 20th century.)

Ryan, my grandson, gave me a “weighted blanket” for Christmas — a wonderful gift! I dreamed a sweet dream, of one Christmas when someone in the family was having a baby and everyone else was spending the night at Bebelle-n-Herman’s. Bebelle was afraid that we would be cold in the night, so she piled all the extra blankets like a teepee on us. There must have been 20! The sweet warmth spread slowly over us, warm as Grandmother’s love.

Suddenly, my cousin sneezed! I don’t why, but I giggled. Then, the only boy relegated to the foot of the bed made an unmistakable sound. That broke everyone up to where Herman had to come in to settle us down. The muted laughter escaped the teepee of blankets, and echoes down the years.

The news as I heard it at 9 o’clock Dec. 29 mentioned Rep. John Lewis, 79, as being diagnosed with cancer. I listened and remembered where I’d heard his name before.

It was some 50 years ago, and I followed daily the news of the Vietnam War far away and the civil rights struggle at home. Both weighed heavily on my mind.

My history professor, who analyzed everything with something 100 years ago, had given a lecture about John C. Calhoun. At the end of the lecture, the teacher had turned to face the class and passionately said Calhoun’s last words on the Senate floor: “The South, our beloved country! What will become of her?”

It might as well have been me standing there beside him, me saving the last vestage of my tattered country. Since that day, I have loved history, the good and the bad. I read all I could about my country; that’s where I heard of John Lewis and George Wallace’s youngest daughter. How he held her hand as they walked side by side across the bridge to freedom years later, to put aside forever the hate the William Pettus Bridge stands for. It might as well have been me ...

This may be the last of the old guard. The last of the “You Were There” generation. It may be nice to rock back in our rocking chairs and see how the young’uns handle everything. It may be interesting, indeed, especially ‘Round Town.

Glenda Byars is a correspondent for The Gadsden Times. Send submissions to glendabyars@comcast.net.