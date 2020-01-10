ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today's Full Moon and eclipse might coincide with a change in your daily habits. You might begin a diet or need to get up a bit earlier than usual to get to work. Deal cheerfully with disruptions within the family circle.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make yourself immune to conflict and crisis by going along with the crowd. This is a poor time to focus on changing investment strategies, although you might see an opportunity to pick up something for a song.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your unique perspective can encourage someone to head in the right direction. You might briefly believe that your investments are in free fall or that your savings are in jeopardy. Don't panic or make changes; everything should be fine.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Gather your thoughts. An eclipse and Full Moon falls in your sign, so you may briefly feel that your opinions are not your own, but merely a reflection of the attitudes of close friends, partners and loved ones.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Notice the good things about the people you associate with and take pride in knowing them. Today's Full Moon could highlight your working environment and issues of security. Problems that come to light must be fixed.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You might be more self-absorbed than usual. A creative project could take up a great deal of your time and thought. A child could need discipline or guidance that you must supply in a fair and empowering manner.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your attempts to lighten the mood could be ignored. It could be difficult to be sociable in business settings. The Full Moon might mark a shift as whatever consumed your waking moments this week comes to a finale.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Shift gears smoothly; don't grind them. It is necessary to slow down and be more meticulous about your words as well as your work. Concentrate on being diplomatic and tactful. Avoid saying things that irritate others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay your bills on time and do the right thing. Even when everything else feels good, your conscience might be painful if you cut corners or give in to temptation. Uphold the highest moral standards.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pay close attention to, and appropriately revise, all of your work. Look closely and find ways to polish it even more. You might hope for positive feedback from loved ones, but be patient if they don't give you all you'd like.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Someone might be looking over your shoulder. Those in charge could be less forgiving of minor transgressions than your co-workers. Be conscientious while on the job. Don't spend time using the office computer to play solitaire.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Today's Full Moon and lunar eclipse might mark a shift in your goals and objectives. You may temporarily feel that you lack knowledge or experience. You may lose traction when you notice gaps in your education.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may be confused about what you want, or somewhat blind to the facts, as the next two to three weeks unfold. Rely on your circle of friends to keep you centered and on point. Wait until late February or early March to follow your dreams, make significant decisions or launch crucial plans. If you initiate something new, you will be swept up in the excitement of a fresh enterprise, so you will be more likely to persist and make it a success. If an opportunity appears, it will fit seamlessly into your plans and have some hidden benefits. In April and May, your hard work will pay off in some worthwhile accomplishments. July is a good time to reassess your plans and make wise decisions. September is the best time to begin a new health regimen or a creative project, or to set down roots, as you will be at peace with yourself and feel childlike exuberance.