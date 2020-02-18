ARIES (March 21-April 19): Loved ones might go off script for a few hours. Someone might see beyond your facade of polite agreement or question your lack of commitment. Friends make excellent sounding boards for proposed financial ventures.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Participate in prime team-oriented projects. Your ability to make detached and impartial decisions works well in a collective. Use your inspirational abilities rather than rationalizations to win over new supporters.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make yourself look appealing and attractive. You may receive more feedback than usual, making this a good time to update your wardrobe, haircut or appearance. Someone needs to hear exactly what you have to say.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You are prepared to try something new. Tending to your finances may seem like business as usual, but there is a buzz of excitement in the background. Saving up for a trendy new household item may be a worthwhile goal.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your wise-to-the-ways-of-the-world viewpoint permits you to make astute financial decisions. You and your partner could share a feeling of exhilaration when you are together as you discuss potential changes to your life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Finding a fascinating conversation piece is a breeze. You will have a willing audience for your stories and tales. You and a romantic partner will likely be on the same wavelength when it comes to matters of loyalty.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): When you have romance in your heart, it's difficult to be apart. You might dream of having more time together. An active homelife can keep you on your toes all day, but you can find time to pursue a creative activity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You can tell everyone about a job well done. Take pride in your partner's or family member's accomplishments. Participation in a group activity can put you in touch with powerful and influential people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Use common sense to make financial decisions. You may be tempted to go overboard when it comes to buying something that you have always dreamed of owning, but your partner may have some practical and astute suggestions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Sometimes you put your foot in your mouth, but the people who count may not notice. You can make headway in business, career and your personal life by forming alliances with powerful individuals.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There may be an opportunity to commit money to a long-term venture. Consider boosting your contributions to a savings account, 401(k) or IRA, or making some worthwhile household improvements.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may feel the need to express your ideals and empathy. Kindhearted acts can satisfy your desire to be generous toward those in dire straits. Use your imagination as a tool to handle complicated situations.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Count to 10 before you make crucial decisions this week, as you could be too quick on the trigger. Social networking and email could take up too much of your time during the upcoming two to three weeks, when you should be more focused on facts and figures. April, when you are well-positioned to make savvy decisions, is a better time to make masterful career moves and assess your financial situation. Keep your nose to the grindstone in July and August, and stick to your routines rather than initiating anything new. It may be difficult enough to keep abreast of obligations during that time period, so it's not a good idea to take on additional ones. Wait until late September or early October to make a key commitment, launch crucial plans or take up a new study. That's when you are wiser than usual about choosing people to keep in your life and can implement plans successfully.