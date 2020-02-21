Make plans to enjoy the Celebration of Arts on Feb. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Silver Sands School in Fort Walton Beach.

This annual event, sponsored by the Parent Teacher Organization, showcases art by the exceptional education students. It also serves as a fundraiser for the school.

The general public is welcome to attend and to place bids on auction pieces.

---

Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa county high school seniors who look toward graduation and who also intend to pursue an education in music may apply for the Fort Walton Beach Community Chorus 2020 scholarships. Both vocalists and musicians may apply.

Application deadline is March 27.

For information, visit www.fwbcc.org or send an inquiry by email to fwbcc1975@gmail.com.

---

The Emerald Coast Exchange Club honored Fort Walton Beach High School student Victoria Orcutt as the February Youth of the Month for demonstrating success in and out of school.

---

The Crestview High School Theater Department held its auditions for its spring musical presentation of “Annie.” Students from CHS, Davidson and Shoal River middle schools, STEMM, Bob Sikes, Plew, Riverside and Southside elementary schools, and home schools make up the cast.

The show is directed by teacher Brittany Zick, with Stage Manager Anna Todd, Technical Director Zach Stallings and vocal directors Ethann Downey and Chole Cadenhead.

Danielle Hagen plays the loveable Orphan Annie, with Javier Alejandro as Daddy Warbucks, Aly Matthews as Miss Hannigan and Aubrey Tew as Grace.

Performances will be April 17 and 18 at 6 p.m. and April 19 at 2 p.m.

Advanced tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets will also be available at the door.

---

The Okaloosa School District holds kindergarten registration for academic year 2020-21 now through March 31. Registration takes place at zoned schools during office hours.

For information, call the specific school or the School District’s Curriculum and Instruction office at (850) 833-4208.

School Scoops appears Mondays and Saturdays during the school year. Email school items for publication to sklscoops@cox.net.