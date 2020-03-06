ARIES (Mar. 21-Apr. 19): Honesty is the best policy. Efforts to impress someone are likely to go awry if you try to stretch the truth and pretend to be something you're not. Your key to success is being candid and transparent.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): Stay positive through the day. It may seem as if the world is against you for a few hours, but after that things should get better. Today is not the day for taking a chance or trying something new.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Things may not be as bad as first perceived. Don't let a bad day get you down since the evening should more than make up for it. Let your hair down when enjoying leisure time with friends or loved ones.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A diamond with a flaw still sparkles. Don't be so critical of project details that you overlook the fact that it was a great success. Accept people as they are and have empathy for their imperfections.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make it on your own. Don't wait for someone to come along and do your work for you. Just roll up your sleeves and get on with it. An intimate evening with someone special awaits you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Full speed ahead. Past mistakes should not impede your progress, so make strides toward your long-term goals. Kick off the weekend with a night on the town with your best friends.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): You have the power. The answer to a perplexing problem should come to you if you just employ logic and proceed methodically. If you seem to be lagging lately, try adjusting your schedule.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be ready for anything. You never know what valuable tidbits you may pick up by simply remaining observant and alert. Your archive of knowledge may prove useful in social situations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do not struggle against the trend. If you are constantly battling the consensus opinion, you may want to consider publicly going with the flow. You can keep your views while being less vocal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Relive a blast from the past. Bring cherished memories into the spotlight by getting in touch with old pals or catching up with a past love. You'll be in a better mood with some company.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put some closure on the work week. Try to finish all your existing projects today so you can have a clean slate to start with on Monday. Make having a good time your priority tonight.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): Work toward the future. Progressing upward on the stairway of life may mean that as you grow and mature, certain old aspects of your life must be left behind. Let your heart guide you through romance.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Although you may be extraordinarily busy during the upcoming three to four weeks, you easily maintain your poise and calm because you are living up to your potential. April is your month to shine brighter than usual because people will more easily recognize your talents and trust you to keep your promises. If you receive an offer or opportunity for advancement, grab it before it slips away, since the decisions and changes you make in April can lay the groundwork for a better future. In May and June, you can work hard to turn fantasy into reality, since you may be inspired by someone or something. Your social calendar could be filled to the brim in July, when group gatherings are on the agenda. September is an excellent time for public appearances, since your reputation is burnished to a high polish.