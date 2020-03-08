ARIES (March 21-April 19): Loved ones could brim over with initial enthusiasm but might start something without completing it. You, on the other hand, have the drive and initiative to carry through on key plans this week.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have a restless desire to make big changes, but your methods may require a bit more refinement. In the upcoming week, a partner may demonstrate better ways to achieve worthy ambitions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Remain patient. Minor misunderstandings will sort themselves out. You may briefly feel confused or overwhelmed when faced with difficult ideas or challenging tasks in the week ahead.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): The week ahead could offer both challenges and rewards. Some of the people you deal with may seem frivolous, but others could be extremely serious and intent on attaining their goals.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may charm your way into someone's good graces, but remember to follow through on your promises in order to maintain their good opinion. In the week ahead, honor your relationship commitments.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your imagination may be in high gear during the week ahead, so if you really want to achieve something of importance, it could be easy to brainstorm obstacles. A partner may add fuel to your ambitions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care to avoid overstating your abilities, as this may cause conflict. As the week goes by, you may decide to be more proactive and figure out how to profit from passing circumstances.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A chance remark could easily set your aspirations into motion during the week ahead. You might do your best or be more productive if you are confronted by unexpected competition.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Clear up difficulties or inconveniences before starting out on a new financial venture. You might become passionate about focusing on some money-making activities in the week ahead.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You might hear sweet talk and promises in the week ahead. Enjoy a positive outlook and foster a passion for success but remain skeptical of offers that sound too good to be true.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may be motivated to make major changes in the week ahead if challenged by irregular family situations. Practical considerations might make it harder to start out on your own for now.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may feel buoyed up by romantic feelings and inspirational ideas as this week unfolds. Spending more time with a special someone who shares your views may appear to solve all your problems.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: During the upcoming three to four weeks, other people will look favorably upon you and everything you do, so this is a good time to appear in public, ask for promotions, schedule interviews or start a new job. True love could enter your life if you are single. Your career could take off because you seem sincere about being loyal to your company and willing to make brave new commitments. Late May is a time when your good deeds could be rewarded. You are also wiser than usual, so take full advantage of any opportunities that turn up. Between May and July, you could be more sensitive to your surroundings and your health, so you may be able to improve your well-being by making positive changes. You may be more imaginative and idealistic, making this a great time for creative work or to lay down some permanent roots. November, however, is the most auspicious time to make lasting commitments and to launch long-term plans. Whatever you initiate should work out for the best if it is truly good for you.